Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2020-21 graduates. These students have completed degree, diploma or certificate programs.

High honors students earned a 3.75-4.0 GPA. Honors students earned 3.25-3.74 GPA.

Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college in the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities System. The college serves about 5,500 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.

Carter Crandall, Diploma of Occupational Proficiency, Heavy Equipment Operation & Maintenance, Honors, Britt

Mary Autio, Certificate, Sustainable Local Food, High Honors, Floodwood

Tyler Baribeau, Associate of Applied Science, Welding & Fabrication, High Honors, Gilbert

Kristy Mueller, Certificate, Applications in Farm Business Management, High Honors, Meadowlands

