BALKAN TOWNSHIP — More than a dozen garage sales are planned for this weekend in Balkan Township.
The rural community is planning its first city-wide garage sale, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and Sunday, Aug. 15, and welcomes shoppers to stop by the various addresses on the list.
Township Clerk Misty Hendrickson said as of Wednesday there were 13 sales set for certain and interest expressed by at least one more party to be added.
Gail Nosie, a longtime Balkan resident, said she suggested the city-wide sale, knowing the township was looking for new activities this summer.
“I knew we needed to have one,” Noise said in a phone interview on Wednesday while taking a break from pricing merchandise for her sale.
Nosie’s suggestion was met with enthusiasm by Hendrickson, who offered to help organize such an event provided there was adequate interest.
Once the word got out, it was apparent the city-wide was on for this summer.
With a few phone calls, Nosie was able to entice a few more of her friends and neighbors to sign up for the sale.
“It’s much easier than hauling everything to the community center,” Nosie said, referring to some of the group sales held at the facilities in the past.
Hendrickson said since details for this year’s event got out, there’s already been some talk about having a city-wide again next summer in Balkan.
A list of addresses and correlating maps will be available at the drop box outside the Balkan Township Garage on Hwy. 73 just north of Chisholm, and also a little further north outside the Balkan Community Center at 6061 Hwy. 73.
