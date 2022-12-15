VIRGINIA — The City of Virginia has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect beginning at 10 am on Thursday, December 15 and end at 10 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18, unless another snow emergency is declared.

The City of Virginia has declared this Snow Emergency based on the cumulative effect of the current forecast and yesterday’s snowfall. During a Snow Emergency, motorists are encouraged to limit their travels until the weather has diminished and the city streets have been cleared.

