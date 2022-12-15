VIRGINIA — The City of Virginia has declared a snow emergency that will be in effect beginning at 10 am on Thursday, December 15 and end at 10 a.m., on Sunday, Dec. 18, unless another snow emergency is declared.
The City of Virginia has declared this Snow Emergency based on the cumulative effect of the current forecast and yesterday’s snowfall. During a Snow Emergency, motorists are encouraged to limit their travels until the weather has diminished and the city streets have been cleared.
Crews will utilize this snow emergency to widen snow emergency routes to ensure that cars parking along those roads can park as close to the curb as possible and not in the driving lane.
Parking on Snow Emergency Routes is prohibited during a Snow Emergency. During a Snow Emergency, residents and visitors should park on residential streets that are not designated snow emergency routes.
As soon as the snow emergency has concluded, cars can again be parked on the snow emergency route, unless otherwise signed or unless a new snow emergency has been declared.
All vehicles need to be cleared from snow emergency routes by 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Any vehicle that is still parked on a snow emergency route after 6 p.m. will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense without further warning.
Emergency routes are typically major arterial streets and are clearly marked with signs. The snow emergency route map and the Snow Emergency ordinance can be found at www.virginiamn.us
Additionally, Calendar Parking shall be strictly enforced during a snow emergency. Any vehicle that parked incorrectly as per the calendar parking ordinances will be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense without further warning.
The City takes this declaration seriously as it has potentially serious implications for cars that get ticketed and towed. We appreciate the support of our residents to help keep our city safe until streets are cleared. There are many dynamic and complicated parts to calling a snow emergency. The City appreciates the public’s patience while we work to clean up from this impressive storm.
