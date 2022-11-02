{span}CHS Drama Students, from left to right: Jazzy Martin as Drew, Abbi Simpson as Ella, and Rowan Hendrickson as Beth/ Bitzy in the fall production of ‘Stepsisters.’ Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, in the Chisholm High School Auditorium.
Students with the Chisholm High School Drama Department are rehearsing for their fall play.
Curtains open for “Stepsisters” at 7 p.m. on Friday. Performances continue at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and there’s a 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday, in the historic Chisholm High School Auditorium.
‘Stepsisters’ is based on a book by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus, and is a “twist” on Cinderella from the perspective of the two stepsisters. Lyrics are by Flip Kobler and music is by Dennis Poore.
The play is directed by Katrina Swalby assisted by student director Madi Chamberlin and involves roughly 36 students in seventh through 12th grade.
“This is the first production she has directed, and she’s been learning a lot and has been a great help to me,” Swalby said of Chamerlin.
“A lot of seventh graders joined this year—it definitely reinvigorated the Drama Club having so many people join this year,” Swalby said, adding that the influx of new talent is welcome to fill a void resulting from former drama students who have graduated.
Jazzy Martin, the lone senior in the production, portrays the stepsister, Drew.
“She has been participating in drama since seventh grade,” Swalby noted.
The two other leads are Abbi Simpson as Elli and Roan Hendrickson as Beth.
Tickets for Stepsisters are available the door. Regular admission is $7; students and seniors are $5.
There will also be a split-the-pot fundraiser to raise money for the drama department.
