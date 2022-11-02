'Stepsisters' to open at CHS

{span}CHS Drama Students, from left to right: Jazzy Martin as Drew, Abbi Simpson as Ella, and Rowan Hendrickson as Beth/ Bitzy in the fall production of ‘Stepsisters.’ Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday, in the Chisholm High School Auditorium.

 Photo Submitted

Students with the Chisholm High School Drama Department are rehearsing for their fall play.

Curtains open for “Stepsisters” at 7 p.m. on Friday. Performances continue at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, and there’s a 1 p.m. matinee on Sunday, in the historic Chisholm High School Auditorium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments