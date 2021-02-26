VIRGINIA — Today is a sad day for Kim King, who has managed the Christopher & Banks store in Virginia's Thunderbird Mall since the store opened nearly 30 years ago.
And it's also a sad day for the many Range women who loved shopping there, to be greeted by King's friendliness and by her personable sales staff. The store permanently closes today, February 27, following the parent company's filing bankruptcy in January. The specialty women’s apparel retailer based in Minneapolis had operated 449 stores in 44 states.
King told the Mesabi Tribune, "Closing Christopher & Banks is one of the most difficult things I've ever had to do. I've worked for this wonderful company for 38 years — 10 years in the Twin Cities and 28 years here in Virginia."
She said the company allowed her to reach many of her career goals over the years. "I started working for Christopher & Banks part-time in my second year in college. When I interviewed for the position at the store in Maplewood Mall, I told the manager that I knew this is the company I wanted to 'grow with.'"
King, 63, worked at six locations in the Twin Cities Metro area before coming to Virginia. She accepted a job at Maurice's in the mall and managed that store for four years until Maurice's and The Closet in the mall merged. "Christopher & Banks called and asked if I would be interested in opening a new store in the Virginia location. One door had closed and another opened. It was like coming home," King said. The local Christopher & Banks opened in August 1992.
"Our store in this location has been very successful from the first day we opened. Our customers have been loyal, and in a small market you count on repeat business — because you can't grow populations to expand your sales volume. I always wanted our customers to have a great shopping experience in our store, so they would leave happy and come back."
Customers have become friends, she said. And those friends would gather twice a year for the store's big fashion events "like our store was hosting a party for all the women on the Iron Range," she said.
"These events built our customers' wardrobes for the spring and the fall. The prep work was challenging, but the day of the show made it well worth our effort. I felt like we had a family reunion. After they participated in these events, they would always want to be part of the next event. The store was packed with customers, and the atmosphere was so exciting!"
Christopher & Banks merchandise was filling the need for wear-to-work styles, special occasion dressing and more casual dressing, she said. "When the market was saturated with clothing stores catering to the junior market, Christopher & Banks filled the niche for customers who wanted syles that lasted beyond one season versus super-trendy merchandise that looked dated within six months. Over the years I have seen so many styles!"
As King and her staff were cleaning out the store for the closure, they looked through an old filing cabinet. "It was like opening a time capsule! There were VHS training tapes and packets of our visual plans from the year 2000. It was fun seeing how much styles have changed."
Over her tenure with the company King has opened several new stores, traveled for four years as a district manager supervising stores in Northern Minnesota and earned awards for achieving high performances. King said, "This has happened by working with an excellent staff and creating a shopping experience that is fun and makes a customer feel special so she wants to return to repeat it."
It's an emotional and bittersweet time for King, "saying goodbye to doing this each day for our wonderful customers who have shopped here over the years." She said she loves retail "because every day is different with new customers and new seasons of merchandise."
King has a positive attitude as she looks to the future. "I'm sure as I find my new beginning it will be in a venture where I see the friends I have made at Christopher & Banks. Once the Christopher & Banks door closes for the final time today, February 27, I will start to make plans for my next door to open."
The Christopher & Banks president and CEO, Keri Jones, had issued this new release in January 2021 reading in part, “Since the start of the COVID pandemic, we have taken aggressive steps to protect our business while continuing to serve our customers in a healthy and safe environment. Despite the tremendous advancements we have made in executing our strategic plan, due to the financial distress resulting from the pandemic and its ongoing impact, we elected to initiate this process and pursue a potential sale of the business in whole or in part to position the company for the future." Jones expressed gratitude to staff and customers.
