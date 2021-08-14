VIRGINIA — When customers came in for a six pack, a bottle of wine, or a special request libation — found and reserved especially for them — most made one more stop before exiting the downtown Virginia liquor store.
Patrons routinely popped into the back office to say hello to owner Jerry Christofferson.
Christofferson, after all, was synonymous with Rocket Liquor.
This store was “his heart and soul,” said daughter, Kara Petron, on a recent day at Rocket Liquor.
And he was the heart and soul of the business.
It’s been many weeks now since Christofferson last set foot inside the Chestnut Street liquor store, which he purchased in 1985. Christofferson died July 22, at age 79, blessed with his final wish of passing at home, surrounded by family.
He may not be physically present, but “we still feel him around,” said Petron, who assisted her dad with the store during the past seven years and is continuing his legacy.
It’s fitting, because, “he loved being here.”
So much so, it was often difficult for his family to convince the businessman to spend time away from the store.
Growing up, Petron said, she and her two brothers spent much time at Rocket Liquor. “It was the center point for everything.” It was a pick-up spot, a drop-off spot, a meeting place for the entire family. “This place made him happy.”
Even on days when he was “off” from work, Christofferson often would say, “I have some stuff to do down at the store.” Whether he did or not, he just couldn’t seem to stay away for too long, said his daughter.
While the store was truly his life, family was equally as important, Petron said.
“Growing up, he was an awesome dad. He was a provider for our family.”
Christofferson grew up on a farm in Morris, Minn., in the west-central part of the state, graduating from high school in 1960. He soon headed off to the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany for 31 months, the last six at the Berlin Wall.
“He was so proud of being in the Army,” Petron said.
When she and her siblings were teenagers, their dad would set them straight if they had any complaints, telling them: “When I was 18, I was on a boat to Germany, serving mashed potatoes.”
When the topic would arise, as it often did, Christofferson’s children would joke: “We know; we know. You were on a boat to Germany…”
Christofferson’s entrepreneurial spirit kicked in shortly after his discharge from the service, Petron said.
He moved to Minneapolis and then landed a finance job in Virginia. Christofferson met his wife, Wanda, of 54 years, in Thief River Falls, Minn., in 1965. His occupations included working as an independent insurance agent and owning a bar in Detroit Lakes, Minn. In 1972, he entered the construction business with Waconia Homes, building residential houses and small commercial buildings.
Then, in 1985, he purchased Rocket Liquor.
While her dad had “a big, booming voice” that could be intimidating, “he had such a sensitive heart,” Petron said. “He was always spoiling us kids. He was not afraid to show love.”
Christofferson made others feel loved, too, she said.
“He treated employees like family,” often buying them lunch and sometimes dinner.
He took care of people in ways “no one knew about,” Petron said, such as giving community neighbors money for necessities when they were short on cash, putting people up in hotels if they needed a place to stay, setting up meals for those struggling to feed themselves or their families. “He had the most generous heart. He would do anything for anyone.”
Christofferson was known for treating his customers just as well.
His favorite saying, Petron said, was: “We’re not in business to make money. We just want to make friends.”
Christofferson began what became a legendary corner advertisement on the front page of the Mesabi Daily News (now Mesabi Tribune). When customers’ special requests came in, the Rocket ad named the person, letting them know their liquor was ready for pick up.
Sometimes people didn’t realize those names were of real individuals, Patron laughed. But they always were. Just another way her dad worked to make customers feel special.
“He had a compassionate heart,” she added. When there was an occasional theft at the store, with images caught on security footage, Christofferson would notify the public online, asking the parties involved to please turn themselves in. If they did, paid for the stolen goods and apologized sincerely, he would not turn them into authorities. “That’s an admirable thing,” Petron said.
When Sunday liquor sales began in Minnesota in 2017, it was a difficult time for her dad, she said. As a small business owner, he felt compelled to open the store on Sundays to not lose customers. It had been his one day away from the store. But with it open, he felt the need to be there on those days.
If family invited him over to watch a Sunday Minnesota Vikings game, Christofferson often said he would watch it at the store.
When he actually did take some time off, Petron said, it was usually to be with family on his Lake Vermilion houseboat. He sometimes went hunting at his childhood family farm. He traveled to Alaska with his wife. And fishing opener weekends were usually guaranteed days off from work and on with family and friends.
Christofferson loved vintage cars, and during car shows when Chestnut Street was blocked off to show off classic vehicles, the grandkids would pile into his big white Cadillac and cruise the main drag with Grandpa.
The grandfather of 11 and great-grandpa of five, “was a doting grandpa,” Petron said. He consistently showed up at the grandkids’ sporting events, and was known to slip money in their shoes if they refused to accept gifts of cash.
Seven years ago, Christofferson tossed around the idea of retirement, Petron said.
He had plans to sell Rocket Liquor, but then said the deal “fell through.” While he never admitted it, she said, “I don’t think he could do it.”
Petron quit her job as a supervisor with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota to assist her dad at the store.
Those years spent with her father on a daily basis are now so precious. Petron said she knew they would eventually come to an end. “That day is here now.”
About a year and a half ago, Christofferson took a fall, fracturing five ribs and puncturing his intestine. Surgeons removed a portion of his intestine, eventually having to take out more.
He spent three months undergoing physical rehabilitation. “His will to live was so strong,” Petron said.
As soon as he could, he was back at the store, showing up at 8:30 a.m. His standard response to those asking why: “What else am I going to do?”
Christofferson’s health issues continued, however. He had not smoked cigarettes in 12 years, but was suffering from respiratory issues, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
He was on portable oxygen, and eventually developed fluid in his lungs.
Patron said her dad decided he didn’t want any more surgeries. He was saddened by the people who were dying in hospitals alone due to COVID-19 pandemic visitor restrictions at the time. “He didn’t want to die in a hospital. He wanted to go home.”
It was heart-wrenching to hear her dad say, “I’m done with the poking and prodding,” Patron said. Adding to the difficulty — her mom has been battling ovarian cancer.
Christofferson underwent hospice care for three weeks, before dying at home with his family at his side “holding his hand, praying with him.”
“I lost one of my best friends,” said Petron tearfully, noting that she still went to father for advice, “even in my 40s.”
Her dad’s funeral on July 29 was packed with people; the Virginia Elks Lodge afterward was just as crowded.
It’s been a blessing, she said, “to see the impact he had.” And — to hear stories of her dad from long ago.
Among her favorites is the tale of a mischievous young Christofferson, who would load into a car with his pals in his hometown, one pressing the gas, the other steering the wheel from a ducked down position while driving past the police station to appear as if no one was driving the vehicle.
Patron said her dad was last at Rocket Liquor a couple weeks before he passed. One final time of looking around at all he had accomplished, all he was leaving behind — but in good hands. Patron said she promised her dad to make him proud.
Christofferson, in his final days, told his loved ones, “I had the best life. I had an amazing life full of so much fun and laughter.”
Patron will continue to run the store. It would be difficult right now to let it go.
“His spirit is here,” she said. “You can’t put a price on that.”
