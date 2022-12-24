Christmas is all about the nostalgic memories

Each December we of the newspaper staff are invited to write our Christmas cards to the readers. I begin to think of Christmas memories of long ago, and the more recent memories, and as the years go by, I become more nostalgic.
Part of being nostalgic is to save most everything, including my columns about Christmas, which I recently reread and realized the sentiments are the same with each passing year.
From 2021: “My memory takes me back so very many years when Pop and Mom and brother Larry lived in our three-room log cabin in Lakeland, and a Christmas tree was cut from the many balsams that grew on the property and it was taken into the house and decorated the day of Christmas Eve.
“Recollections are vivid of trimming the tree—stringing the lights, the old-fashioned big bulbs, my favorite being a pink one that I hoped would still work, placing on the branches the mercury glass Christmas balls we’d had for years, untangling the strings of beaded garland bought at a dimestore in Eveleth, putting on the treetop a shiny red star Larry had made and carefully separating the icicles and suspending them one by one on the branches. And watching the fire burning in our wood stove in the living room, as I saw the flames dancing behind the mica window and imagined that we had a fireplace.
“Christmas morning, I had no doubt that Santa Claus had visited during the night all the way from the North Pole. Oh, yes, I believed in Santa without a doubt. My mother and my Aunt Mary broke the news to me when I was about 11, and I cried.
---
From 2020: “My brother is an integral part of Christmas tradition decorating and gift-giving. Arranging colored glassware on a shelf in a Christmas theme and stringing tiny green lights on a wreath. Buying gift wrap with old-fashioned prints and picking out presents befitting the recipient exactly. He finds time and patience as well to bolster his sister’s spirits when she gets too nostalgic about Christmas.”
---
From 2019: “I have box upon box of Christmas decorations, some of them decades old. The shiny gold ornament that AAA would send each year, the Corning glass baubles bought in the 1970s at a general store near St. Cloud, the brightly colored Christmas balls I’d buy each year at Grande’s, fancy ornaments shaped like violins and churches, hand-painted glass ornaments Mother would give for Christmas, from Land of the Loon and her church in Palo. And from my brother, the strings of shiny beads he has given me over the years.”
---
From 2018: “’My 2002 Christmas tree,’ my mother had written on the back of the photograph. She signed it, Ailie Lampsa. Mother was always proud of her tree, a perfect balsam her son would search the woods to find, yes, always balsam, never spruce.
“Ah, memories! It’s what Christmas is about, reliving fond experiences that are pleasant to recall, and making new ones to be savored in years to come. In the past recent days, a task has been sorting through memorabilia, pictures and letters and cards. I found a photo of her tree of many years ago, when she still made wreaths to send across country to favorite sisters-in-law and nieces, and when she would trim the tree, placing strings of beads ever so carefully on the delicate and fragrant branches. She had favorite Christmas ornaments she used each year, stored in boxes in the basement, and the miniature lights would be in many colors. She would place poinsettias made of plastic and felt in vases and they are now among my Christmas souvenirs. And she loved writing cards, a fondness her daughter acquired.
“Christmas is a giving time when we buy presents for our friends and family. We wait with anticipation to see if they will like what we chose, but there’s always the chance to exchange it. Only don’t wait too long to decide. Someone missed the cutoff date by one day when Herberger’s closed.
“Christmas is a reflective time, to remember what it means, the birth of Jesus, and a time to join voices with fellow church choir members singing ‘Silent Night.’ The tears may come, because it brings thoughts of my father driving down the main street of Eveleth and ‘Silent Night’ came on the radio.
---
And from 2017: “I remember the Christmastime when my father was driving down Eveleth’s main street, and we heard ‘Silent Night’ on the car radio, and he said it was his very favorite Christmas song. And now when we of the Christmas choir at St. Joseph’s sing ‘Silent Night’ on Christmas Eve, my eyes fill with tears of fond memory.
“Then there was the Christmastime I remember my father buying a present for my mother at Savolainen’s in Virginia, back then one of the many jewelry stores like Gish and McCabe’s and Turen-Welsh with its display windows decorated in purple velvet. Pop bought Mom a beautiful brooch with light blue gemstones held in place by metal prongs. The brooch still has a special place in my jewelry box and my heart.
“I can picture the presents Santa would bring—twin baby dolls with matching outfits and a craft kit with sparkling sequins, a metal doll house and a big doll with rubber hair and eyes that opened and closed that Aunt Ada and Uncle Emil gave one Christmas. And the last doll Mom and Pop gave me, a beautiful bride doll I’ve saved all these years.”
---
A blessed Christmas to you loyal readers, and all best in 2023.
