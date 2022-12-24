Christmas is all about the nostalgic memories

This is Ailie Lampsa’s Christmas tree in her Lakeland home 20 years ago when she was 92. My brother Larry had cut the balsam, and we had helped Mother decorate it.

 LINDA TYSSEN

Each December we of the newspaper staff are invited to write our Christmas cards to the readers. I begin to think of Christmas memories of long ago, and the more recent memories, and as the years go by, I become more nostalgic.

Part of being nostalgic is to save most everything, including my columns about Christmas, which I recently reread and realized the sentiments are the same with each passing year.

