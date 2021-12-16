CHISHOLM — There’s an opportunity to take in a drive-in holiday movie, while raising money for the Chisholm High School Key Club and funds for community events planned by the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce.
A drive-in holiday theater fundraiser is being planned for Friday and Saturday, at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm. Shows are at 6 and 8 p.m. this Friday and Saturday with the choice of The Muppet Christmas Carol at 6 p.m., or Jim Carey in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 8 p.m.
Concessions are available with items such as popcorn, fried Oreos, mozzarella sticks, hot cocoa, hot dogs and pop. Portable restrooms will be available on site.
Caesar Ortega, Events Coordinator for the Chisholm Area Chamber of Commerce said the event called the “Carpool Christmas Cinema” serves as a fundraiser with half the proceeds to benefit the Chisholm High School Key Club and the remainder to help offset the cost of future chamber events.
Tickets are available at chisholmchamber.com or at the door. Cost is $20 per vehicle, and is good for one showing only.
Donations of new or gently used books for the Reading Oasis room at Chisholm Elementary are being accepted at the entry for a chance to win door prizes.
There are currently seven active Key Club members at Chisholm High School, along with several other students who help assist with Key Club activities and events, according to Jennifer Crotteau, the club’s adviser.
The club’s membership is mainly high school seniors, along with a couple of seventh graders.
Students are able to letter in Key Club, and must meet set requirements to do so.
“Being able to collaborate with the Chamber is huge for Key Club,” Crotteau said in an email. “Key Club does not do a lot of fundraising and therefore does not have a lot of money to put into the club or community events that it plans.”
She said many of the events Key Club holds for the community are in collaboration with other community organizations due to a lack of resources.
The Key Club members voted to use a portion of the funds to fund scholarships for Key Club members who are graduating this year.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the generosity and collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce,” Crotteau said.
Crotteau said with Key Club being a service club, it’s her goal to get members to realize the importance of collaborating with other community organizations and hope that they carry that lesson into adulthood, and get involved with various community organizations throughout their lives.
Crotteau, who is also a guidance counselor in the Chisholm School District, also talked about the role the Reading Oasis plays in the lives of elementary school students.
“This space is a place for kids in the elementary to have a quiet place to read and regroup when the classroom gets too hectic,” Crotteau said.
