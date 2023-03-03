CHISHOLM—The Minnesota Senate declared Feb. 3, 2021, as Bill Loushine Day in Chisholm in honor of his 100th birthday, and of his 75 years as a deer hunter, his service in the Marines and the National Guard, of his teaching and coaching and his longtime association with curling, and of his phone calls to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play “Happy Birthday” to them on his harmonica.

His obituary reads: “William “Bill” Loushine, who had turned 102 on February 3, died February 26 in Chisholm, where he was born. He was a 1939 graduate of Chisholm High School. He received his BS degree in 1943 from the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse and following graduation, he was a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in World War II stationed in the South Pacific. He returned to Chisholm and was employed as a teacher and coach. He also was selected as company commander of the Chisholm Army National Guard Unit and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War with the 47th Infantry Division of the Minnesota Army National Guard. Upon return in 1953, he continued to serve in the National Guard for 25 years, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

