CHISHOLM—The Minnesota Senate declared Feb. 3, 2021, as Bill Loushine Day in Chisholm in honor of his 100th birthday, and of his 75 years as a deer hunter, his service in the Marines and the National Guard, of his teaching and coaching and his longtime association with curling, and of his phone calls to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to play “Happy Birthday” to them on his harmonica.
His obituary reads: “William “Bill” Loushine, who had turned 102 on February 3, died February 26 in Chisholm, where he was born. He was a 1939 graduate of Chisholm High School. He received his BS degree in 1943 from the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse and following graduation, he was a first lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps in World War II stationed in the South Pacific. He returned to Chisholm and was employed as a teacher and coach. He also was selected as company commander of the Chisholm Army National Guard Unit and was recalled to active duty during the Korean War with the 47th Infantry Division of the Minnesota Army National Guard. Upon return in 1953, he continued to serve in the National Guard for 25 years, retiring with the rank of lieutenant colonel.
“Loushine taught and coached swimming, baseball and curling in Chisholm schools 36 years, with his last three years as athletic director. Along with coaching Chisholm to a state championship in baseball in 1948 and curling in 1963, he was most gratified by the growth and success of the Serrano Junior Bonspiel that he instituted in 1963 and the youth intramural curling program in 1966.
“He was a life member of the American Legion Post 247, Chisholm and VFW Post 8510, Hibbing, the Retired Officers Association and the Minnesota National Guard Association. He also served for many years on the Charter and Planning Commission and as Citizens Committee Director, Department of Military Affairs. He was a member and past Grand Knight of Council 3539, Knights of Columbus. He was active in St. Joseph’s Parish serving on the liturgy and pastoral councils and as a commentator, lector and eucharistic minister. He was an active golfer, hunter, fisherman and curler. In 1996 he skipped a rink to the Men’s Super-Senior National Championship in Curling. In the same year, he was inducted into the Sports Wall of Fame at the University of Wisconsin, LaCrosse.
He is survived by sons, William Jr. (Patti) of Forest Lake, Thomas (Risha) of Chico, Calif., Robert (Sandy) of St. Augustine, Fla., and Richard of Chisholm, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his wife, Rita; son, Charles Richard; sisters, Fran, Jean and Rose; and a brother, Joe. No funeral service is immediately planned. Family and friends will be notified in the future when a service is scheduled.
—
Brian Simonson of Chisholm had a longtime association with Loushine through curling and said in an email, “While in his late 80s, Bill took the initiative to write a 32-page book, complete with colored photos, documenting the history of the Chisholm Curling Club from 1960-2010. In this 50th anniversary book, he also noted the accomplishments of many Chisholm curlers. Without Bill’s efforts and recollections, much of this history would have been forever lost and forgotten.”
Simonson continued, “Bill was a past Chisholm Curling Club men’s league champion. In later years he used a stick to throw rocks and amazingly enough continued to curl while well into his 90s! Bill had a lifetime of being a participant, coach, and spectator in many sports. However, he always referred to curling as being ‘the best sport of all,’ with its combination of exercise, skill, and strategy that you could participate in for a lifetime.”
In 1963 Loushine started a junior bonspiel in Chisholm, which was originally called the ‘Boys’ Bonspiel’ and was later named the ‘Serrano Spiel.’ He ran the bonspiel until 1983, and later turned it over to Simonson, who continues to run it. Loushine and Simonson often noted “how unique it is to have a bonspiel which is now in its 60th anniversary, and has had only two people ever as its chairman.” Loushine even presented trophies to the winners in 2022 when he was 101.
Simonson said, “Bill was a wonderful example of the importance of volunteering. He coached the high school curling team and opened the club after school and on weekends for intramural curling. As a result, Chisholm curlers were able to get a great deal of practice time on the ice, which paid off in state, national and world championships in later years. He inspired the curlers that he coached to go on to run successful junior curling bonspiels and programs. Bill took great pride in seeing the young people whom he instructed go on to be successful!”
—
Marie Tolonen, of the Chisholm Tribune Press and the Mesabi Tribune, said Loushine had sent her for a story of his account of his experience of what was referred to as the Second Pearl Harbor.
Loushine wrote, “I would like to relate an event that happened while I was stationed at the Naval Air Station at Barbers Point on Oahu in Hawaii. This became known as the West Lock Disaster, later referred to as the 2nd Pearl Harbor Disaster. This was a very hushed-up incident since it took place just prior to an Invasion of Saipan, and such bad news was not favorable to the war effort. It was May 21, 1944, and I had taken a truck load of our Marines on a training exercise to Nanakuli Beach located about twelve miles west of our station, and a favorite swimming place, since the waves were the very best for body surfing, or riding on our inflated bed covers.
“We were there only a short time, when a loud explosion with smoke and debris lifting high into the sky and coming from the direction of our base at Barbers Point. We quickly loaded up the truck to return to our base to assist in any disaster. Fortunately, it was not at Barbers Point, so I got a jeep and drove to the Ewa Marine Corps Air Station just several miles from us, and in the direction of Honolulu. Not on that station either, so I continued toward Pearl Harbor and on the road leading to West Lock were Marines and Navy personnel in all manners of undress waiting for ambulances and any other mode of transportation to take them to the Naval Hospital at Aiea.
“I drove a short distance down that road and witnessed ships on fire and exploding. The men were in the process of loading ammunition aboard their ships but were now tossing them overboard instead. The ships were anchored side by side, and as one ship caught fire and exploded, the debris fell on other ships, and the disaster continued. Many men were in the water that were either blown off the decks or had jumped overboard and were struggling to swim to safety. Machinist Mate, Bernie Bredesen, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was aboard the destroyer USS Waters and in charge of one the four landing boats that carried its troops to shore on an invasion. They had completed loading their ship, so with time off, several of his friends got a bat and ball and went to shore for a ball game. Earlier on he had lowered his boat into the water so someone could go for mail and other ship supplies. After a short time, they were ready to return to their destroyer, when they could hear and see the loud explosions going on. When Bredesen got back he saw that his boat was gone, and that his very best friend, Bernie Peppin, also from St. Paul, was running around and rescuing sailors from the water. He would drag them aboard and take them to shore for transfer to the hospital. Peppin related later how he had pulled one sailor from the water and ended up with four of the guy’s fingers in his hand because they were so badly burned. He did get him aboard and to the shore where he was transported to the hospital.
“The West Lock Disaster took a frightening toll. Six LSTs were blown apart and many others were severely damaged. In all, 163 men were killed, and another 396 were wounded that day. This disaster was totally hushed by our government, and frankly, I was reminded of it some 60 years later, when I read Bredesen’s personal interview of this event in the Minnesota Legionnaire in the February 2010 issue. Incidentally, that piece of metal that whizzed past Bernie Bredesen’s head and landed at his feet was the drain cap of a 55-gallon drum that had exploded as the welders were working on the deck. The military didn’t know whether this was sabotage, a sneaky sub, an air attack, or an accident, but Bernie Bredesen knew and had a metal cap to show for it, which was obviously caused by the welding torches attaching the barrels of gasoline to the deck. Bredesen said this West Lock Disaster had one interesting final chapter for his friend Peppin. They had remained friends after the war, and Bernie Peppin who had died several years ago, told Bredesen this story…. he was a machinist, and his company sent him to Atlanta to supervise a job. This was about 30 years after the war. He had completed his job and was at the airport ready to fly home and this one fellow kept staring at him. Bernie would hide behind his newspaper, but every time he looked up, this guy was staring at him. Finally, this guy came over to him and asked, ‘were you in the Navy in WWII? His answer was yes. And then he asked, ‘were you at Pearl Harbor in 1944? Again, he said “yes.” And then he asked, “Were you the guy in the boat-rescuing people from the water in West Lock?’
“At that point the stranger took his hands out of his pocket, and he didn’t have any hands, only two hooks. It was the same sailor that Peppin had rescued from the water. (I have tears in my eyes as I recall this incident). They hugged and talked, and neither of them made their flight that night. They remained close friends until they died. The sailor had told Bernie that while he was laying on the bottom of his boat, he kept looking at this guy who was going around rescuing people, and promised himself, that he would one day find him again... to thank him. It took all these years, but he finally did.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.