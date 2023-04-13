Presenting on women's equity

Lori Flohau, Melissa Petrangelo Scaia and Kay Arola recently traveled to Australia where they addressed an increase in violence against women and girls.

 Submitted Photo

CHISHOLM—Melissa Petrangelo Scaia—the Director of International Training for the Minnesota-based nonprofit Global Rights for Women—has spent the past 24 years promoting women’s equity.

Petrangelo Scaia, of Chisholm, and two other women with local ties, Kay Arola, a former executive director of Arrowhead Regional Corrections, and Lori Flohau, a former Itasca County prosecutor on violence against women and girls and a former tribal judge, recently facilitated training in Victoria and Queensland, Australia to address an increase in violence against women and girls in Australia.

