CHISHOLM—Melissa Petrangelo Scaia—the Director of International Training for the Minnesota-based nonprofit Global Rights for Women—has spent the past 24 years promoting women’s equity.
Petrangelo Scaia, of Chisholm, and two other women with local ties, Kay Arola, a former executive director of Arrowhead Regional Corrections, and Lori Flohau, a former Itasca County prosecutor on violence against women and girls and a former tribal judge, recently facilitated training in Victoria and Queensland, Australia to address an increase in violence against women and girls in Australia.
“They’ve had their law in place for a while and are working on their enforcement and implementation of their laws for domestic abuse,” Petrangelo Scaia explained.
This latest venture wasn’t the first for Petrangelo Scaia, who is an expert in domestic abuse—something that she said is disproportionately experienced by women.
She credits Joe Sullivan of Chisholm and Ellen Pence of Duluth for mentoring her.
“They both took the time to teach me how to think about approaching this work,” Petrangelo Scaia said.
In the Bahamas, Petrangelo Scaia was part of a group that helped develop a random household survey to identify domestic violence and sexual assault. Petrangelo Scaia also helped train people to conduct the survey, which she said was conducted at random households and asking, “Is there an adult woman here?” and inquire if they wanted to participate in the survey.
Petrangelo Scaia said for her work she’s spent time in post-Soviet countries, including the states of Moldova, the Republic of Georgia, and Ukraine.
“The experience of victims—what they’ve experienced from abusers has a lot more commonalities,” Petrangelo Scaia said, adding that the difference is the commitments different countries make on how to address it.
“International politics affect how strong a country’s law is,” she said.
There are also religious leaders who have a lot of influence on what is involved in the laws, Petrangelo Scaia noted.
“A lot of them don’t think that women should have the right to get divorced, for example,” she said.
In the Philippines, she said a woman can get an annulment but not a divorce.
“You can get one (divorce) in Armenia, but it’s very difficult,” she said.
A future project Petrangelo Scaia talked about is in the Philippines, where she’ll be working with women’s organizations on programming that is similar to that done by Advocates for Family Peace, a local domestic violence advocacy program based out of Grand Rapids.
“Funding comes from an energy corporation,” she said of the initiative in the Philippines.
Two graphics developed at the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program, the Duluth Model—the Power and Control Wheel and the Equity Wheel are used across the globe.
The Power and Control Wheel help victims identify behaviors associated with domestic and sexual abuse, i.e. coercion and threats, intimidation, emotional abuse, etc.
“It’s helpful for people to look at that and say, ‘Do I recognize that in my life here at all—does my partner intimidate me, do I not bring things up with my partner because I’m scared of how they’ll react if I do,’” she said.
The Equity Wheel shows examples of non violent behavior, such as respect, negotiation and fairness, shared responsibility, etc.
Petrangelo Scaia said whenever there is progress being made on women’s rights, there tends to be a group of people who will come forward and seek to diminish it.
“The Internet can spread that message even more,” she said.
A qualified expert witness in the state of Minnesota, Petrangelo Scaia said she often gets subpoenas from across the Midwest to testify in domestic violence criminal court cases.
Petrangelo Scaia is a founder and co-facilitator at Pathways to Family Peace, a group that serves perpetrators of domestic violence.
“Part of the group process is to examine their thinking and beliefs that led them to be violent,” Petrangelo Scaia said.
Participation in Pathways to Family Peace is mainly court ordered, and is done online.
A research study was done before COVID to test whether the Pathways to Family Peace group could move to an online space in order to address geographical challenges, she noted.
“We did find out men had less resistance in groups when they participated in groups when they participated from the comfort of their home,” Petrangelo Scaia said, adding that the research showed they were more open when participating online.
Pathways to Family Peace also offers an online group for women who are perpetrators of Domestic Violence.
“For women it is really helpful as transportation and childcare issues are often a bigger burden for them,” Petrangelo Scaia said.
Petrangelo Scaia is a 1992 graduate of Chisholm High School. She completed her undergraduate work at the College of St. Benedict, located outside of St. Cloud, Minn., and completed her graduate work at Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn.
She is the former executive director of Domestic Abuse Intervention Programs (DAIP), also known as “the Duluth Model.” Prior to working in Duluth she was the executive director of Advocates for Family Peace for 17 years.
In recent years she was to a National Consulting Group on Batterers Intervention Programs and as a National Advisory Committee Member for Mariska Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation for survivor based healing. In addition, she participated at two United Nations Expert Meetings related to domestic violence. In 2022, she was awarded the Women in Public Service Lifetime Achievement Award by Hamline University.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.