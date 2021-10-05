Dear Readers:
First of all, we would like to thank you for your loyal readership.
Starting this week the way Chisholm news is delivered in the Mesabi Tribune is changing.
Rather than presenting the Chisholm Tribune Press as a standalone product, it will be part of the Mesabi Tribune.
If you are a current subscriber, this change does not impact your subscription.
Our main goal is to continue the history of covering the community of Chisholm, started with newspaper pioneers Veda Ponikvar, publisher of the Free Press, and the Brown Brothers, publishers of the Tribune-Herald.
This latest change is being made as a result of changes in the newspaper industry, including a new computer system requiring a change in layout for classified and legal advertisements in the Mesabi Tribune.
A Chisholm section will still be a part of the Wednesday edition of the Mesabi Tribune, and will contain many of the familiar elements of the Tribune Press, including a church directory, columnists, and the Savvy Senior column.
Community calendar announcements from non-profit organizations, and engagements, weddings, and births are welcome as submissions to the Chisholm section.
It will continue to be an option to publish obituaries in the Chisholm section on Wednesday. Please note, there is a charge for obituaries as has been the case for more than a decade.
You may have noticed more Chisholm news published on the front page of the Mesabi Tribune, and appearing on the Mesabi Tribune website. That’s something we plan to continue moving forward.
One change you may notice is that the legal notices, including the minutes for the Chisholm Public School District and the City of Chisholm will no longer be in the Chisholm section, and will now be with similar notices in the Mesabi Tribune.
As always, we welcome story ideas. Please feel free to email them to edit@mesabitribune.com, or mtolonen@mesabitribune.com.
For questions or concerns, please contact Mesabi Tribune Editor Jim Romsaas at jromsaas@mesabitribune.com, or by phone at 218-471-1326.
