CHISHOLM — With just a little more than two months before the city is ready to take over control of the ambulance service, the Chisholm City Council has approved the purchase of the ambulance building from the city’s longtime service provider, Longyear, Inc.
The council on Wednesday approved purchasing the building that houses the ambulance headquarters, located at 329 Northwest First St., adjacent to the back side of city hall for $250,000, the appraised value.
“Obviously, we are at a point in this process that turning back is not really an option — I don’t think any of us want to do that anyway,” Chisholm Mayor John Champa told the council, “My recommendation is we will find the money to do this — we’ve got to get it done.”
City Administrator Stephanie Skraba agreed with the mayor’s assessment of the situation, adding that the appraisal just recently came in, and invited the council to review documents in addition to the ones included in the council packet at her office.
Champa said his recommendation is to move forward with closing on the building, and to start dialogue between the city and Longyear, Inc. about the transition to a city-run service.
“Knowing where the ambulance is going to be set up is important to the discussion about the transition, so let’s get it bought,” Champa said.
The city is working on obtaining funding to build a new public safety building to house the city police department, fire department and ambulance service. Should the project come to fruition, Champa speculated the city could possibly sell the ambulance garage, unless the city found another use for it in the meantime.
A motion by Councilor Travis Vake to purchase the ambulance garage at the appraised amount was seconded by councilor Marty Halverson and approved unanimously via a roll call vote.
Earlier this year, the city turned down an offer by Longyear, Inc., the city’s ambulance service provider for the past 38 years, to pay $24,000 for both ambulance vehicles, equipment housed within the ambulances and the ambulance license, according to Councilor Adam Lantz, Councilor Travis Vake and Councilor Marty Halverson — the three councilors on the negotiating committee.
The sticking point between the city and the ambulance service appeared to be control of the license.
Under the current arrangement, the city owns both of the ambulance vehicles and equipment within, and the city holds the ambulance license for Chisholm Ambulance Service. In addition the city pays Longyear, Inc. $5,724.25 per month, according to figures acquired earlier from the city clerk’s office.
Meanwhile, Longyear owns the building, and is also responsible for costs associated with running the ambulance service including the building, real estate taxes, utilities, liability insurance, payroll and consumable items needed for the ambulance.
In August, the city hired Jessica Davis to the dual role of city ambulance director and emergency manager.
For about a month now, a committee appointed by the council consisting of Davis, Skraba, City Clerk/Treasurer Eileen Zah, Lantz, and Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja have been meeting to establish a pay structure and an official job description for EMTs for the new city-run ambulance service.
The committee is also looking at options for a medical director.
Dr. William Durie, a longtime medical director for the Chisholm Ambulance Service is planning on resigning at the end of this year, regardless of who is running the ambulance service.
At the meeting on Wednesday Davis told the council the committee plans to present its recommendations at the next regular council meeting on Sept. 27.
