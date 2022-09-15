CHISHOLM – Gardening tips and techniques, along with prize raffles and more are in store for the Minnesota State Horticultural Society (MSHS) District Eight fall meeting.

The Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club is hosting the event featuring Deb Erickson, owner of Bryn’s Greenhouse and a gardening educator on WDSE-TV’s great Gardening Series on Sept. 17 at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.

