CHISHOLM – Gardening tips and techniques, along with prize raffles and more are in store for the Minnesota State Horticultural Society (MSHS) District Eight fall meeting.
The Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club is hosting the event featuring Deb Erickson, owner of Bryn’s Greenhouse and a gardening educator on WDSE-TV’s great Gardening Series on Sept. 17 at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
“She is a lot of fun and extremely knowledgeable,” Carol Borich, a longtime member of the MSHS said via email. “She’s also right up to date on the newest and best varieties for our area.”
The event kicks off with registration, coffee and a country store at 9 a.m., followed by the business meeting featuring Anne Badanjak and Linda Cox, co-presidents of MSHS District Eight. At 11 a.m. there will be a break for the country store, followed by the presentation of Eighth District Beautification and Service Awards. A soup and salad buffet is scheduled for noon with door prizes to be awarded, followed by Erickson’s presentation on tips and techniques and a question and answer session. The event is to wrap up at 2:30 p.m. with raffle drawings. The public is welcome to attend but must pre-register.
Borich said the raffles include an assortment of garden supplies and garden art, plus “the ever-popular Apple Raffle: an assortment of apples being trialed and tested at the North Central Research and Outreach (experiment) Center in Grand Rapids.” She noted some of the varieties in the Apple Raffle haven’t been released yet.
Jennifer Lipke, a member of the local garden club and MSHS from Hibbing also had good things to say about the fall meeting.
“It’s very informative and it’s fun to get together with people with similar interests,” Lipke, who along with her husband, Allen are avid gardeners.
Badanjak said she’s been involved with the MSHS Eighth District for about six years now. She said one of the main things the non-profit does is raise money for scholarships for area students going into the horticulture or environmental field, or who have a history of working in greenhouses.
“They have to write a paper saying what their experience has been,” Badanjak said. “We usually give out about seven to eight scholarships, ranging from $500 to $600 each per year.”
The scholarships are awarded in the spring, she noted.
The Chisholm Hibbing Garden Club is an active participant in MSHS District Eight activities, and sponsors a $500 scholarship every year, and frequently hosts semi-annual MSHS meetings.
The Chisholm and Hibbing clubs date back to the 1930s and merged into one club in the 1980s, according to Borich. The club holds monthly meetings with garden presentations, and also summer garden tours, she noted.
To register for the MSHS fall meeting call Jennifer Lipke by no later than Sept. 13 at 218-263-6927. Cost is $30 and includes rolls and coffee in the morning and your lunch. No refunds are available.
