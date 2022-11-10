CHISHOLM—Voters in the Chisholm School District approved two referendum questions on the ballot for the Nov. 8 mid-term election, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.

The first question renews the district’s operating levy at its current rate and passed with 1,585 votes, or 70.38 percent in favor and 667, or 29.62 percent opposed.

