CHISHOLM—Voters in the Chisholm School District approved two referendum questions on the ballot for the Nov. 8 mid-term election, according to unofficial results posted on the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
The first question renews the district’s operating levy at its current rate and passed with 1,585 votes, or 70.38 percent in favor and 667, or 29.62 percent opposed.
The second question approves a building bond referendum and a property tax increase. The vote was closer on the second question with 1,218, or 54.11 percent in favor and 1,033, or 45.89 opposed.
For the owner of a $100,000 home the annual increase is $306, according to information found on the district’s website.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman on Wednesday expressed appreciation to the community for its support of both questions.
“Thank you for supporting our students, families, and our hard-working staff, and for believing in the continued success of our schools,” Norman said in an email on Wednesday. “Your approval of the two referendum questions this election is a reflection of your belief in our thriving community.”
Incumbent school board directors Cynthia Rice, Shelly Lappi and Jaclyn Corradi Simon ran unopposed for three open seats on the school board. Rice received 1,543 votes, Lappi received 1,646 and Simon received 1,485. There were 52 write-ins.
Mark Casey ran unopposed in a special election and received 2,018 votes, or 97.91 percent. There were 43 write-ins in that race. Casey was appointed by the school board earlier this year to fill the remainder of a term held by longtime director Clarice Sever.
The building bond referendum project is for up to $32 million to create one new early childhood through sixth grade school attached to the high school and improve high school athletics and activities spaces and infrastructure to address significant maintenance costs the district is incurring with its three existing buildings. The plan involves closing the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.
Norman provided the following timeline for the process.
• Winter-spring 2023: engage staff, parents and other stakeholders in the design process;
• Summer 2023: bid process
• Fall 2023: construction begins
• September 2025: move-in/occupancy.
Once the votes are canvassed the district plans to set a bond referendum anticipation with the Minnesota Department of Education.
