CHISHOLM—School Board Directors tabled approving contract documents between the school district and consulting firm InGensa, of Plymouth, Minn. related to the building bond referendum project on Monday and are expected to take up the matter at a special meeting set for 3:30 p.m. Friday.

On Nov. 8 voters approved a building bond referendum project for up to $32 million to create one new early childhood through sixth grade school at the high school and improve high school athletic and activities spaces and infrastructure to address significant maintenance costs the district is incurring with its three existing buildings. The plan involves closing the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments