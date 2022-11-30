CHISHOLM—School Board Directors tabled approving contract documents between the school district and consulting firm InGensa, of Plymouth, Minn. related to the building bond referendum project on Monday and are expected to take up the matter at a special meeting set for 3:30 p.m. Friday.
On Nov. 8 voters approved a building bond referendum project for up to $32 million to create one new early childhood through sixth grade school at the high school and improve high school athletic and activities spaces and infrastructure to address significant maintenance costs the district is incurring with its three existing buildings. The plan involves closing the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary and Chisholm Elementary.
“Being the updated documents were just given prior to the meeting there was not a whole lot of time to see what’s the same and what isn’t,” Director Mark Casey said while commenting on the final version on Monday.
At a special meeting held on Nov. 17 Casey made a motion to table approving professional fees for the project as presented pending legal review. The motion was supported by Director Jacelyn Corradi Simon but failed in a 4 to 2 vote. A motion by director Cindy Rice supported by Rahja to approve the fees pending legal review followed and passed 4 to 2 with Casey and Simon voting no.
School Superintendent Adrian Norman said the final documents before the board came in at 2:50 p.m. on Monday, and had been reviewed by InGensa’s attorney as well as the school district’s attorney.
Director Danielle Randa-Sauter pointed out that several items that were crossed out on the final document. Casey acknowledged the crossed out items may answer some of the questions he has.
Norman recommended if the item was tabled that the board schedule a special meeting for this Thursday. Directors pointed out a conflict with a community event and suggested Friday instead.
Director Shelly Lappi earlier in the meeting had made a motion to approve the contract documents, which she then withdrew. Rahja withdrew a second for that motion.
A motion by Simon to schedule a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 was seconded by Randa-Sauter and passed unanimously.
• Approved an engagement letter with Robert W. Baird, Co. for general obligation bonds. Casey made a motion for discussion purposes that was seconded by Simon. During discussion Casey recommended the matter come before the board at the special meeting on Friday. During discussion Casey said he had not time to discern the document as he just received it.
Casey withdrew his motion for discussion and made a motion to table the item. The motion failed for lack of a second.
A motion to engage Robert W. Baird was made by Simon and seconded by Lappi. Simon said she was comfortable with approving the underwriting engagement letter as it was standard. The motion was approved 5 to 1 with Casey voting in opposition.
• Hired Crystal Flack to a one-to-one paraprofessional position at the high school.
• Approved Policy 534 pertaining to school meals as presented. The policy was revised to conform to a state law that does not allow districts to offer students an alternate meal if they don’t have adequate funds in their school lunch account, or can’t afford to pay for a meal.
• Approved a five-year contract with CTC for phone service. Norman said the service would be a about $1,000 a month more than the district’s current phone system that is experiencing system failure. The new phone system comes with plug and play phones that can be moved and ready to go. The phones also allow voice mail to go to email, and allow district staff to respond by text or call on a cell phone, showing up on Caller I.D. as a district phone number.
• Approved a robotics cooperative with the Hibbing School District with the Chisholm School District serving as host.
• Heard from St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich about a proposal before the county board at its Nov. 29 meeting to support an extra five cents per ton of taconite tax to benefit local schools. Jugovich said the proposal would need approval by the Minnesota State Legislature. Jugovich also mentioned $750,000 in COVID relief funds that the county had earlier awarded to the district. Norman said the funds are to improve air and water quality.
