CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School Board on Tuesday hired an assistant junior varsity girls basketball coach and also filled several other vacant positions.
Due to the Columbus Day federal holiday, the meeting was diverted from the board’s regular schedule of the second and fourth Monday of the month.
The board hired Jenny Varda as assistant junior varsity girls basketball coach for the 2021-2022 season. At a meeting last month the board approved a leave of absence for Chelsey Schmitz from the assistant coach position.
The board also took up the following business on Tuesday.
• Hired Amber Toole as a paraprofessional at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, retroactive to Oct. 4.
• Hired Carol Auguston as a paraprofessional at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, retroactive to Oct. 5.
• Hired Denise Pinner as a paraprofessional at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary, retroactive to Oct. 7.
• Hired Emily Baraga as an early childhood assistant, retroactive to Oct. 5.
• Hired Bailey Jacobson as an early childhood assistant, retroactive to Oct. 7.
• Hired Jennifer Crotteau as co-senior class adviser, retroactive to Sept. 13.
• Accepted the resignation of Suzie Fesnick from her paraprofessional position at the Vaughan-Steffensrud, effective Oct. 26.
• Hired Lisa Sorenson as a paraprofessional at Chisholm Elementary, upon completion of the required paperwork.
• Accepted a proposal from Ice Contract, of Eden Prairie, Minn. in the amount of $7,960 for roller shades for superintendent’s office, superintendent’s secretary’s office, and classrooms on the west side of Chisholm Elementary.
• Approve payment to Jola and Sopp Excavating of Eveleth in the amount of $5,650 for work completed at Vaughan-Steffensrud related to a water main leak and sidewalk repair.
• Approved updates to the following policies to conform with Minnesota School Board Association and Minnesota Association of School Administrators guidelines: Policy 425, pertaining to self-development, Policy 507, pertaining to corporal punishment, and Policy 503, pertaining to student attendance.
The Policy Committee is planning to meet to discuss further policy reviews at a date to be determined.
• Accepted a donation of $465 from Marie and Roland Roe for the district’s Positive Behavior Intervention Strategy (PBIS).
• Heard a report from School Superintendent Adrian Norman in which he said the board was approved for a $40,000 COVID grant, and that he had submitted a budget for the grant that included personal protective equipment (PPE), partial salary, testing equipment, and cleaning supplies. Norman also said he attended a meeting to explore a Boys and Girls Club. He told the board that he still has some questions and will provide a report to the board after attending a follow-up meeting.
Another item mentioned by Norman was the facilities study being conducted by InGensia, which he said should be completed before the holiday break in December, if all goes according to plan.
• During a discussion on enrollment, Board Chair Bob Rahja said the district is currently at 666 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, according to a one-day snapshot included in the agenda packet, and is “holding its own.” Preschool numbers were not included in that data.
Rahja said the board plans to continue monitoring enrollment at least monthly.
The board was also presented with a three-year comparison of the district’s levy to review.
All decisions made on Tuesday were unanimous.
Directors Jacelyn Corradi Simon and Cindy Rice were absent.
