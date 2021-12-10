CHISHOLM — A popular landmark may soon bear the name of one of Chisholm’s own.
The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday voted to move forward with a request from a group of citizens to rename the Bridge of Peace to “The Senator David Tomassoni Bridge of Peace,” in honor of the longtime Iron Range politician.
The Bridge of Peace is the causeway that separates the north and south portions of Longyear Lake in Chisholm. Displayed on the bridge for the majority of the year are flags of the 50 United States on one side and those of countries in the United Nations on the other.
Tomassoni served as a state representative from 1993 to 2000. He's been a state senator from 2000 to present and has earned a reputation as an advocate for the Iron Range and its mining industry.
Shelley Valentini, a Chisholm resident, reached out to the council with the request on behalf of friends of Tomassoni to rename the Bridge of Peace in his honor.
“Senator Tomassoni has always put his constituents first and our district has always benefited from his work,” Valentini wrote in a memo contained in the council packet.
The friends group has agreed to find funds to cover the cost of the proposal, including design and signage.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa on Wednesday said he was 100 percent in support of moving forward with the request.
“I believe this is a beautiful thing to do for David for all he’s done for our area,” Champa said.
The mayor said the city received a similar request from State Representative Dave Lislegard to honor Tomassoni for his work.
The Mesabi Tribune reached out to Tomassoni on the proposal, who provided the following response via email.
“This is an honor I never would have expected and beyond my wildest imagination,” Tomassoni said. “There are many people from Chisholm who could deserve such an award. I am completely humbled and privileged to have this distinction bestowed upon our family.”
A motion by Councilor April Fountain to move forward with the request was seconded by Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja and approved unanimously.
The next step in the process is an ordinance change to amend the name of the bridge, according to City Attorney Bryan Lindsay.
Once a written resolution has been drafted, the council would vote on a first reading of the ordinance as an agenda item, and then a final reading at a subsequent council meeting.
