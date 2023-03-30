CHISHOLM—A 40-year-old Chisholm man was recently arrested on drug charges and charged last Friday with several felony counts, a St. Louis County Sheriff’s news release said.

During the arraignment hearing at the St. Louis County Courthouse in Hibbing Friday, bail was set at $300,000 after Stauffer received multiple felony charges including 1st degree sale of methamphetamine, 3rd degree sale of fentanyl, 1st degree possession of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of a firearm.

