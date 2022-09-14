CHISHOLM — The Chisholm School District is experiencing a growth in technology and is looking at adding a support position.
On Monday the school board approved a job description and posting for a technology support specialist.
The technology support specialist supports the district’s end users with hardware, software, and peripherals, according to the job description. In addition, the person hired to the position would be part of a team that supports technology systems, applications, and users, it states.
District Technology Specialist Joe Phillips said the support position is needed to address issues with computers issued to district staff and Ipads and Chromebooks issued to students, allowing him to focus on the larger technical-related issues.
This fall the district added a new SmartLab at the Chisholm Elementary that along with the existing technology and devices has increased the demand for technical support, according to Phillips.
A motion by Director Jacelyn Corradi Simon to approve the job description and posting was seconded by Director Shelly Lappi and passed unanimously.
The board also took up the following other matters on Monday.
• Approved a contract between the district and Larry Baker to serve as a long term substitute teacher for the 202-2023 school year.
• Approved group Medicare supplement rates for retirees, effective Jan. 1, 2023 to Dec. 31, 2023.
• Approved a three-year contract with Heartland Business Systems for Cisco Spark Cloud Meetings, from Aug. 26, 2022 through Aug. 25, 2025.
• The board failed to pass a motion by Board Chair Bob Rahja to hire the firm Captive Media and Consulting to produce referendum videos for lack of a second.
• Adopted resolutions to accept the following donations: School supplies from Mitchell Gleason to support the high school; a monetary donation from Darla Wheatman to support classroom supplies for Karen Copeman’s classroom; and school supply donations from Faith Lutheran Church to support the district.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 201, Legal Status of the School Board.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 202, School Board Officers.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 203, Operation of the School Board-Governing Rules.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 203.1, School Board Procedures: Rules of Order.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 203.2, Order of the Regular School Board Meeting.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 203.5, School Board Meeting Agenda.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 203.6, Consent Agendas.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 204, School Board Meeting Minutes.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 205, Open Meetings and Closed Meetings.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 206, Public Participation in School Board Meetings/Complaints about Persons at School Board Meetings and Data Privacy Considerations.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 207, Public Hearings.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 208-Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 209-Code of Ethics.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 210-Conflict of Interest-School Board Members.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 416-Drug and Alcohol Testing.
• Heard the second reading of Policy 418-Drug-Free Workplace/Drug-Free School.
• Discussed concerns about parent pick-up at the Vaughan-Steffensrud Elementary. Changes were made this school year in the interest of student safety, according to Principal Karla Winter. No action was taken.
• School Superintendent Adrian Norman informed the board that Jan. 2, 2023 is a federally observed holiday for New Year’s Day, requiring an amendment to the school calendar.
• Discussed televising meetings. After a brief period of not recording meetings, the district now tapes its own meetings and uploads them to the district’s website the following day. No action was taken.
