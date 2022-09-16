CHISHOLM — A St. Louis County Commissioner reached out to city leaders on Wednesday in an attempt to keep a proposed clinic and daycare project moving forward.

“I think we’re at a tipping point right now, and I want to talk to the city about what the city can do to move this process along,” Commissioner Mike Jugovich said of the project that has been in the works for about three years now. “I think we’ll move forward or back off this.”

