CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council held a special meeting at the Senior Citizen Center Wednesday, reviewing figures for the 2022 city budget and approving two items related to the city-run ambulance service.
A meeting between the council and Balkan Township Board of Supervisors is being rescheduled as the board members were unable to make the meeting on Wednesday, according to city officials.
The council is planning on setting the 2021 payable 2022 levy at its next regular meeting set for 5 p.m. Dec. 22 online via the platform Zoom.
Mayor John Champa speculated Wednesday that the final levy may come in below the preliminary levy of 10% the council approved back in September.
“I gotta think it’s going to be lower,” Champa said after the meeting.
During a discussion on the 2022 budget Champa and City Clerk Eileen Zah explained that $152,342 in funds carried over from 2020 and 2021 represent budgeted funds to cover the cost of projects already in the works that are to be completed in 2022.
Champa said the measure didn’t really change any budget numbers, but retained the funds for the projects that were already approved.
The city continues to make preparations to take over the ambulance service on Jan. 1, 2022. Earlier this year the council voted to allow a contract between the city and Longyear, Inc. the city’s ambulance service provider to expire at the end of this year and to work toward a city-run ambulance service. A sticking point in negotiations between the city and Longyear, Inc. appears to be control over the ambulance license. Under the current agreement the city maintains control over the license.
The council on Wednesday approved hiring Adam Lantz and Michelle Olson to the city-run ambulance service. A motion by Councilor Travis Vake to approve the hirings was seconded by Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja passed 5 to 0 with Lantz, who is a city council member abstaining.
Earlier this month the council approved hiring Dillon Anderson, Rikki Lea Nash, Lloyd Show, Ashley Johnson, Jedediah Holewa and Gary Milton to the ambulance service.
City Ambulance Director Jessica Davis said of the nine hired, three are certified EMTs, and another two are anticipated to test soon. The city posted for EMTs, allowing individuals to serve under the job description of an emergency medical responder (EMR) as they work toward their EMT licensure. An EMR can work in tandem with an EMT, and is also able to drive the ambulance vehicles, according to Davis. The city continues to accept applications for EMTs until the positions are filled.
The council on Wednesday approved an Independent Contractor agreement drafted by City Attorney Bryan Lindsay. The agreement and a W-9 form would be filled out by licensed EMTs to work as independent contractors as an option to help the city get the ambulance service up and running.
Davis said MJM Medical Director Consortium, of Owatonna, Minn., the firm the city is contracting with for medical director services, is a resource to contact EMTs and EMRs from other ambulance services from across the state who may want to work in Chisholm as independent contractors during the start-up period. She said it would be helpful to have EMTs who are under the same medical directorship serving as independent contractors.
City Administrator Stephanie Skraba said the city plans to provide accommodations and pay mileage from the homes of the independent contractors with the hope they would stay for at least a four-day stint to keep mileage costs down.
Skraba said the nine individuals hired for the ambulance service so far are at various stages of training, adding it’s important that they have the support and training they need,
Champa agreed, “When we take it over, we have to make it work,” he said. “So, we have to look at options.”
The mayor also talked about the possibility that a few more licensed EMTs may sign on before the end of the year may change things.
A motion by Lantz to approve the independent contractor agreement for emergency medical technician coverage as presented was seconded by Mikkola-Rahja and passed unanimously.
The council once again discussed whether to allow city employees to serve on the city-run ambulance service. Concerns about overtime came up again during the discussion on Wednesday.
As a possible solution the council discussed a possibility of having city employees who are certified EMTs serve in the capacity of an independent contractor.
The council directed City Administrator Stephanie Skraba to check with other cities with city-run ambulance services to inquire with other cities with existing city-run ambulances to see if they allow city employees to serve as EMTs, and how it is handled if they do.
No action was taken.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.