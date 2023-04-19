CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is recouping an investment made in the interest of economic development with the sale of a vacant lot.

The Chisholm City Council last week granted a request from Robert Enriquez and Lloyd Show on behalf of 88 Below Holdings, LLC (Black Bear Bakery) to purchase a vacant city-owned lot next to the bakery at the full appraised value of $4,400.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments