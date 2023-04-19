CHISHOLM—The City of Chisholm is recouping an investment made in the interest of economic development with the sale of a vacant lot.
The Chisholm City Council last week granted a request from Robert Enriquez and Lloyd Show on behalf of 88 Below Holdings, LLC (Black Bear Bakery) to purchase a vacant city-owned lot next to the bakery at the full appraised value of $4,400.
In the letter Enriquez and Show said if allowed to purchase the lot, they planned to create a patio that would double the seating capacity for the bakery. The project would include grading and site work, a poured concrete slab, privacy fencing, LED lighting, and new outdoor furniture. They are hoping to start on the project in June.
The two purchased the bakery last year and have been renovating the inside of the building. An opening is being planned for sometime this spring.
Chisholm City Councilor Travis Vake, who serves on the Chisholm Economic Development Authority (EDA) Board, at the meeting last Wednesday, explained that the EDA purchased the lot for economic development purposes.
City Administrator Stephanie Skraba said following council approval, a resolution authorizing the sale would be forthcoming.
The council took up the following other matters last week.
• Adopted an updated zoning map, with the exception of the former Iron Kettle shown as Residential (R-1) to be changed to Existing Business. The council also heard the first reading of two text amendments related to the zoning changes. Councilor April Fountain voted no on the maps and on the first reading of the text amendments.
• Heard information from City Clerk Eileen Zah about options the city has for revenue obtained through charitable gambling outlets in town.
• Approved the Chisholm Economic Development Authority (EDA) purchase of a vacant building at 16 West Lake St. from St. Louis County. The EDA is using funds from its revolving loan program to purchase the building, and plans to sell the building, according to Skraba.
• Scheduled a working session for 5:30 p.m. May 2, at the Chisholm Senior Citizen Center for the Strong Towns Community Action Lab. The lab was rescheduled due to this date due to weather.
• Declared a City Wide Festival for May 5 for the Doc “Moonlight” Graham Days beer tasting fundraiser.
• Accepted proposals for geotechnical evaluation at $11,500 and Phase 1 site assessment at $2,700 from Braun Intertec for property east of Iron World Drive identified as the site for future development of a St. Louis County and Essentia Health building, and a daycare facility. Skraba noted that a combination of EDA and grant funds are being used to cover the cost of the work.
• Scheduled a working session for 6 to 8 p.m. on April 25, at the Iron Range Resources building on the Minnesota Discovery Center Campus. The session is in conjunction with a public information meeting on the Wenton Addition development.
