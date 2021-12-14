CHISHOLM – The Chisholm City Council approved the hiring of six individuals last week to serve on the city-run ambulance service.
A hiring committee appointed by the council consisting of City Administrator Stephanie Skraba, City Clerk Eileen Zah, City Ambulance DIrector Jessica Davis, City Councilor Cheyenne Mikkola-Rahja, Fire Chief Chris Masucci and Police Chief Vern Manner recommended Dillon Anderson, Rikki Lea Nash, Lloyd Show, Ashley Johnson, Jedediah Holewa and Gary Milton to be hired, pending their successful completion of all pre-employment requirements.
City Ambulance Director Jessica Davis said Wednesday that once the hirings are approved, the plan is to start training the new hires on the ambulance facility and equipment familiarization, protocol training, software, and various policies and procedures.
Davis also assured the city is prepared to take over the ambulance service on Jan. 1, without interruption or disruption when asked about staffing levels.
“We continue to recruit personnel, accept applications and interview qualified applicants this week and beyond,” Davis said in an email. “The City of Chisholm and its EMS primary service area will continue to receive 911 EMS coverage without interruption/disruption. We have contingencies in place and continue to work on more should we find that staffing numbers are not robust.”
As an incentive to recruit more staff for the city-run service, the council last Wednesday approved a tuition reimbursement policy and agreement. The policy includes terms for repayment of the tuition in the event an individual doesn’t fulfill their obligation to the city, including an expectation to work for the city for two calendar years after receiving their EMT certification.
The council also approved a policy related to Hepititus B vaccination and waiver for EMTs, and a subscription for Aladtec scheduling software for the city-run ambulance service.
Earlier this year the council voted to allow its contract for a hybrid operation with its ambulance service provider for the past 38 years, Longyear, Inc. to expire at the end of this year and move toward a totally city-run ambulance service.
Control over the ambulance license appears to be the sticking point in negotiations between the city and Longyear, Inc.
The council has scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Dec. 15, and plans to consider additional recommendations from the hiring committee for EMT positions. Other items proposed for the agenda include a joint meeting with Balkan Township officials to discuss fire and ambulance protection, the recycling/canister site, and possibly the city 2022 budget and final 2021 payable 2022 levy.
