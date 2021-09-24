CHISHOLM — The Chisholm City Council on Wednesday finalized changes to city administration.
In unanimous decisions, the council appointed Stephanie Skraba as city administrator and Eileen Zah as clerk/treasurer, and also approved the posting for an accountant.
Councilor Travis Vake was absent.
The changes in the city’s administrative team were proposed by Mayor John Champa earlier this year as a way to capitalize on the unique strengths of Skraba and Zah, the two interim city administrators.
In the past, city leadership included a city clerk/treasurer-administrator and a deputy clerk.
This spring the city council announced a search led by a human resource company hired by the city to fill the vacant clerk/treasurer-administrator position as failed, when the top candidates dropped out. Prior to that, the previous council conducted an internal search, which ended in the council failing to pass a motion by Councilor Adam Lantz to appoint the top finalist.
Bill Manney, the city’s most recent administrator retired effective Jan. 4, but continued to serve the city under an addendum to his contract until March 1.
Following Manney’s retirement, the council appointed Zah, the deputy clerk at the time, as interim city administrator, and a short time later, appointed Skraba, the city’s economic director, to serve as co-interim administrator with Zah.
Chisholm Mayor John Champa on Wednesday said it soon became apparent that Skraba and Zah worked well together to fill the administrative duties.
“The two positions, there’s different thinking that goes into them, and I really liked what I saw,” Champa said.
Zah and Skraba supported Champa’s sentiments on Wednesday, telling the council they look forward to continuing to work together while serving the city.
“It is — working alongside Stephanie and with all of you — it is my great pleasure to continue serving the city,” Zah replied when asked if she planned to accept the clerk/treasurer position, if appointed.
Skraba also shared her thoughts in advance of being appointed as city administrator.
“The last five months of serving as co-administrator has been a really good experience,” Skraba said, adding she’s looking forward to working alongside Zah to promote the future growth of Chisholm.
Skraba’s contract is for a three-year period, starting Sept. 23 and concluding on Dec. 31, 2024. Her salary is set at $120,000 on Sept. 23, 2021, $122,700 on Sept. 23, 2022, and $125,460 on September 23, 2023. The position also includes benefits, including vacation, sick time and health insurance.
The wage for the clerk/treasurer position Zah is appointed to is listed at $92,000 per year, with an increase of 2.25% scheduled during the contract year 2022, according to a memorandum of understanding between the city and MAPE.
The new accountant position will fall under the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), rather than MAPE as the former deputy clerk position did.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.