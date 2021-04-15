Chisholm – The Chisholm City Council on Thursday announced finalists selected for the position of city administrator/clerk/treasurer.
The council, during a working session on Wednesday selected six individuals to be interviewed on May 6. A seventh, unnamed candidate out of 11 semi-finalists was invited to serve as an alternate, according to a press release from DDA Human Resources, Inc. the firm hired by the city to aid in the search. There were a total of 16 applicants, according to DDA.
Bill Manney, the most recent city administrator/clerk/treasurer retired on Jan. 4. Manney continued to serve the city under an addendum to his contract up until March 1.
Chisholm Deputy Clerk Eileen Zah is currently serving as interim administrator.
This is the second time within recent months that the city has attempted to fill the position.
Mayor John Champa said he’s hoping the current search being conducted with the help of DDA and its consultant Liza Donabauer, will result in filling the position. Back in December the previous city council failed to pass a motion to appoint the top pick of a hiring committee appointed by the council.
“I thought we brought forward a great candidate a couple of months ago, but the council passed on that individual,” Champa told the Tribune Press on Thursday. “So, hopefully we find someone in this process — because you can’t operate a city without a full-time administrator for very long.”
The city council in January amended the city’s hiring policy to include council as a whole to be involved in interviewing candidates for city administrator, rather than appointing a hiring committee. It was at that time that the council directed City EDA Director Stephanie Skraba to negotiate a contract with DDA to aid in the search.
Below are the names of the six finalists along with a brief bio on each of them, courtesy of DDA Human Resources, Inc.
Richard Baker most recently was the executive director for the Kewaunee County Economic Development Corporation in Luxemburg, Wis. Baker held that position for an undisclosed period of time. Prior to that, he served as the community development coordinator for Mille Lacs County, where he was employed for three and a half years. Prior to that, he worked as an executive director for the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce in Boone, Iowa, for three years, and as an executive director for the Keweenaw Peninsula Chamber of Commerce in Houghton, Mich., for three and a half years. Baker holds a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations and holds certificates in Economic Development and Nonprofit Organization Management.
Sarah Carlson is currently a human resource generalist for the City of Edina, Minn. She has served in this capacity for approximately four and a half years. Prior to that, she served as the global human resource business partner for Bimbo Bakeries, Minn. and Ill., for four months. Prior to that, she served as the global human resources coordinator for Cummins in Fridley and Shoreview, Minn., for approximately three years. She also served in two other human resource positions for private companies for approximately five and a half years. Carlson holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management with a concentration in Human Resources from St. Cloud State University.
Christopher Fieldsend most recently served as the parks/IT/facilities/fleet superintendent for the City of Park Rapids, Minn., where he was in the role for seven years. Prior to that, he worked in the Public Works Department for 17 years and was the city’s liquor store assistant manager for one year. He has also been the owner manager of Shoot the Moon Investments LLC for five years. Fieldsend holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.
Faith Goenner is currently the administrative and finance director for the Computer Science and Engineering Department at the University of Minnesota, where she has served for approximately four and three-quarter years. Concurrently, Goenner serves as a consultant for Faith Goenner Consulting for approximately two and a half years. Goenner served as the owner and founder of a pregnancy shop and spa for approximately two and a half years and in various leadership positions for the University of Minnesota for approximately 20 years. Goenner holds a bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Minnesota.
Michael Mueller is currently the city administrator for the City of Morristown, Minn. He has served in this position for approximately nine months. Prior to this, he worked as a warehouse supervisor for UNFI for approximately three years. Prior to this, Mueller served as the store manager for Holiday Station Stores for one and a quarter years. Mueller holds a Master of Public Administration from Capella University and a bachelor’s degree in Law Enforcement from Minnesota State University.
Dana Schoening currently serves as the director of planning and operations for the City of Sweetwater, Texas, where he has served for approximately two years. Prior to his current employment, he served as a director of community development for the City of Wichita Falls, Texas, for approximately 16 months. He also served as a director of planning and development services for the City of Abilene, Texas, for nearly two years, and as the director of community development for the city of Duncan, Okla., for approximately 15 years. Schoening holds a Master of Public Administration from Midwestern State University, a Master’s in Environmental Science and Policy from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, and a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Planning from the same university.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.