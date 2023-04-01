CHISHOLM—A sit down involving the leaders of two local school districts is the start of a dialogue on how they can work together to serve students from the central Iron Range.

Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman, Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich, Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja and Hibbing School Board Chair John Berklich, along with Tom Watson, who served as moderator attended the meeting held March 21, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments