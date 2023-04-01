CHISHOLM—A sit down involving the leaders of two local school districts is the start of a dialogue on how they can work together to serve students from the central Iron Range.
Chisholm School Superintendent Adrian Norman, Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich, Chisholm School Board Chair Bob Rahja and Hibbing School Board Chair John Berklich, along with Tom Watson, who served as moderator attended the meeting held March 21, at Valentini’s Supper Club in Chisholm.
“It was an insightful and productive first meeting,” Aldrich said in an email this past week. “Our goal is to identify strengths, resources, and limitations within each district. Then to find ways to work together to better serve our shared and regional students.”
While updating Hibbing School Board directors on the discussion, Aldrich said from the get-go, it was made clear this was not about consolidation, referred to as “the c word” at the joint meeting, and is a “deal breaker” for Chisholm.
Aldrich said the strengths and limitations of each district were brought up at the joint meeting, adding that each district has both. The focus of the discussion is the betterment of the students, not “what’s best for Chisholm or what’s best for Hibbing,” Aldrich stressed.
A similar discussion took place on March 27 when Norman and Rahja updated the Chisholm School Board.
“It actually went really well,” Norman told the Chisholm School Board as he talked about the discussion on the strengths of each district and areas that they could work together on for collaboration.
Rahja concurred, adding there are several areas they could look at. He specifically mentioned the possibility of a joint certified nursing assistant (CNA) program, and other possibilities of industrial technology, and journalism.
Aldrich estimated there are about nine kids in Hibbing that have expressed an interest in a CNA program and about three from Chisholm. Neither district currently has a CNA program.
At a recent working session Chisholm School Board members rejected a suggestion by Berklich for the two districts to explore sharing a superintendent.
The Hibbing School District earlier this year terminated a business office services contract with the Chisholm School District, effective June 30. Rahja, on Monday, mentioned a possibility of revisiting the business office agreement to see if there was a way to make it work.
Rahja talked about mental health as another potential area to look at.
“Mental health is a huge undertaking,” Rahja said.
Chisholm and Hibbing currently pair and share in sports and activities with Hibbing hosting boys and girls hockey, tennis and golf and Chisholm hosting robotics.
Roy Smith, director of education and talent development for Minnesota State Colleges and Universities/Iron Range Resources, said the agency at this point is committed to providing Phase 1 facilitation funding to provide skilled facilitation to help the boards get in a spot in the conversation where they feel comfortable with whatever they decide to do. He noted neither district has requested a financial commitment from the IRRRB as of yet.
“There needs to be meaningful change that better delivers for students, better serves communities,” Smith said. “I commend the two boards for what is often times in some communities unpopular conversations. If they continue to put students at the center I think they can come up with some creative ideas to work together.”
The next step is for Watson to meet with each board separately in a working session, and then for each board to form a committee. No dates have been set for the working sessions.
