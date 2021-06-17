Wyatt Vuicich, Frank & Miriam Jagunich Scholarship, $500
Nicholas Peterson, Frank & Miriam Jagunich Scholarship, $500
Jessa Schroetter, Memorial Blood Center Scholarship, $250
Hailee Aro, Memorial Blood Center Scholarship, $250
Hailee Aro, Student Council Scholarship, $500
Thea Besch, Student Council Scholarship, $500
Danielle Clement, Student Council Scholarship, $500
Bailey Kowarsch, Student Council Scholarship, $500
Jessa Schroetter, Student Council Scholarship, $500
Mason Perkovich, HCC Foundation Scholarship, $500
Bailey Kowarsch, McDavitt Fire and Rescue Scholarship, $1,000
Damon Serson, Balfour Publishing Company Scholarships, $100
Natalie Jensen, Balfour Publishing Company Scholarships, $100
Natalie Jensen, Lake Country Power Les Beach Memorial Scholarship, $4,000
Mason Perkovich, Asuma Scholarship, $500
Danielle Clement, Cherry and Clinton Youth Baseball and Softball Scholarship, $300
Mason Perkovich, Cherry and Clinton Youth Baseball and Softball Scholarship, $300
Taylor Schley, Banovetz Scholarship, $300
Hailee Aro, Banovetz Scholarship, $300
Hailee Aro, Alworth Memorial Scholarship, $20,000
Wyatt Vuicich, University of Wisconsin Superior Scholarship, Covid Relief Scholarship, $500
Natalie Jensen, University of Minnesota Crookston Scholarships: Achievement Scholarship, $3,000 per year up to 4 years; EST U Promise Scholarship, $153 per semester for 1 year
Hailee Aro, Hamline University Scholarships: Writing Scholarship, $1,000 per year up to 4 years; Science Scholarship:,$2,000 per year up to 4 years; Hamline Firsts Award, $3,000 per year up to 4 years; Presidential Scholarship, $26,000 per year up to 4 year
Jessa Schroetter, Hamline University Scholarships: $1,000 per year up to 4 years; Honor’s Scholarship: $26,000 per year up to 4 years
Iziac Martin, Hamline University Scholarships: Hamline Firsts Award, $3,000 per year up to 4 years; Hamline Achievement Scholarship, $24,000 per year up to 4 years.
Andrew Jude, UMD Scholarship, $1,000 per year (each year)
Ashley Reini, UMD Best in Class Scholarship, $3,000 per year (each year)
