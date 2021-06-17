Wyatt Vuicich, Frank & Miriam Jagunich Scholarship, $500

Nicholas Peterson, Frank & Miriam Jagunich Scholarship, $500

Jessa Schroetter, Memorial Blood Center Scholarship, $250

Hailee Aro, Memorial Blood Center Scholarship, $250

Hailee Aro, Student Council Scholarship, $500

Thea Besch, Student Council Scholarship, $500

Danielle Clement, Student Council Scholarship, $500

Bailey Kowarsch, Student Council Scholarship, $500

Jessa Schroetter, Student Council Scholarship, $500

Mason Perkovich, HCC Foundation Scholarship, $500

Bailey Kowarsch, McDavitt Fire and Rescue Scholarship, $1,000

Damon Serson, Balfour Publishing Company Scholarships, $100

Natalie Jensen, Balfour Publishing Company Scholarships, $100

Natalie Jensen, Lake Country Power Les Beach Memorial Scholarship, $4,000

Mason Perkovich, Asuma Scholarship, $500

Danielle Clement, Cherry and Clinton Youth Baseball and Softball Scholarship, $300

Mason Perkovich, Cherry and Clinton Youth Baseball and Softball Scholarship, $300

Taylor Schley, Banovetz Scholarship, $300

Hailee Aro, Banovetz Scholarship, $300

Hailee Aro, Alworth Memorial Scholarship, $20,000

Wyatt Vuicich, University of Wisconsin Superior Scholarship, Covid Relief Scholarship, $500

Natalie Jensen, University of Minnesota Crookston Scholarships: Achievement Scholarship, $3,000 per year up to 4 years; EST U Promise Scholarship, $153 per semester for 1 year

Hailee Aro, Hamline University Scholarships: Writing Scholarship, $1,000 per year up to 4 years; Science Scholarship:,$2,000 per year up to 4 years; Hamline Firsts Award, $3,000 per year up to 4 years; Presidential Scholarship, $26,000 per year up to 4 year

Jessa Schroetter, Hamline University Scholarships: $1,000 per year up to 4 years; Honor’s Scholarship: $26,000 per year up to 4 years

Iziac Martin, Hamline University Scholarships: Hamline Firsts Award, $3,000 per year up to 4 years; Hamline Achievement Scholarship, $24,000 per year up to 4 years.

Andrew Jude, UMD Scholarship, $1,000 per year (each year)

Ashley Reini, UMD Best in Class Scholarship, $3,000 per year (each year)

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments