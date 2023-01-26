The checks are in the mail.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday afternoon signed a bill extending unemployment benefits to laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers and others affected by the May 2022 idling of the facility’s iron ore mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay.
It means more than 400 Northshore Mining Co. miners, along with vendors and supplier employees put out of work due to the idling, will receive an extended 26 weeks of unemployment benefits.
“Getting this bill to the governor’s desk in short order was a top priority to support our Iron Range economy,” Sen. Grant Hauschild (DFL-Hermantown, the chief author of the Senate version of the bill said. “These benefits will help the workers keep a roof over their heads and food on the table as they await the opportunity to get back to work. This is what Minnesota is all about—taking care of our neighbors and looking after one another so that nobody in our state is left behind.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora), a former miner who lost his job when LTV Steel Mining Co. in Hoyt Lakes closed, authored the House version of the bill.
“Right now, over 400 workers are facing an uncertain future,” Lislegard said in a statement. “This Unemployment Insurance extension will play a major role in helping these folks get through this difficult time. Today is about us coming together to demonstrate our commitment to workers, their families, and their communities in a time of need. I’m grateful to Speaker (Melissa) Hortman and my colleagues for their support to move this bill quickly, and to Governor Walz for signing this urgent legislation into law.”
Steve Grove, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) commissioner, said at the signing that DEED would begin processing the extended benefits immediately.
Northshore Mining Co. owner Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. idled the plant last year, saying it didn’t need the iron ore pellets and a cited a disagreement with Mesabi Trust over royalties that Cleveland-Cliffs pays to the trust on ore mined at the Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt.
Cleveland-Cliffs said Northshore wouldn’t re-open until at least April 2023.
The unemployment benefits are retroactive.
It’s not the first time that northeastern Minnesota miners have been out of work for extended periods.
Northeastern Minnesota iron ore facilities ebb and flow with the cyclical nature of the domestic steel industry.
However, Northshore workers and families have been in the throes of a northern Minnesota winter and facing record fuel, food, and basic needs prices hammered by inflation.
The bill was a bipartisan effort among northeastern Minnesota Democratic Farmer-Labor (DFL) and Republican legislators.
It’s a strong sign that the northern Minnesota delegation will work together to support mining.
Republican Rep.’s Roger Skraba of Ely and Spencer Igo of Wabana Township, along with Republican Sen.’s Rob Farnsworth of Hibbing and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids, are among co-authors.
Many of the laid-off miners ran out of their original 26 weeks of unemployment in late October and early November.
Skraba, a freshman legislator, thanked the governor and area legislators.
“I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to Gov. Walz for signing this bill into law and to both Rep. Dave Lislegard and Senator Grant Hauschild for their support on this important issue,” Skraba said in a statement. “I am also grateful for Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc, current Babbitt Mayor Duane Lossing, and former Mayor Andrea Zupancich for being strong advocates for their communities and pushing hard to make sure we got this done. This was always about doing the right thing for miners in our area. Moving forward. I will continue to fight for our communities and be a strong friend to the men and women of labor.”
Cleveland-Cliffs on Feb. 14 holds its 2022 full-year and fourth quarter earnings call.
