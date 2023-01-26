Gov. Walz signs extended unemployment benefits legislation

(L-R) Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc, United Steelworkers District 11 staff representative John Arbogast, St. Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald, Rep. Dave Lislegard (receiving pen), St. Louis County Commissioner Patrick Boyle, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove, and Sen. Grant Hauschild look on as Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs Northshore Mining Co. miners unemployment extension legislation Wednesday.

 Catherine Davis, Minnesota House Public Information Services.

The checks are in the mail.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz Wednesday afternoon signed a bill extending unemployment benefits to laid-off Northshore Mining Co. workers and others affected by the May 2022 idling of the facility’s iron ore mine in Babbitt and processing plant in Silver Bay.

