Check & Connect named UWNEMN Agency of the Year

Check & Connect mentors Sunny Mosher (Laurentian Elementary), Madisen Overbye (Washington Elementary), Danielle Charon (Virginia High School), Jenny Markwardt (ERATS), Regional Coordinator Lisa Perkovich, and ISD 2142 and 712 Superintendent Reggie Engebritson accepted United Way of Northeastern Minnesota’s Agency of the Year award on behalf of Check & Connect March 31st at the Mountain Iron Community Center

MOUNTAIN IRON—United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) presented Check & Connect with its Agency of the Year award at the organization’s Annual Campaign Celebration March 31st.

The event marked the end of UWNEMN’s fiscal year, and donors, volunteers, and partner agencies gathered to celebrate the results of the 2022 campaign which raised more than $2,000,000. UWNEMN fundraises throughout the year primarily via workplace campaigns and events to support nonprofits and its own direct service programs throughout the Iron Range, Koochiching County, and Lake of the Woods County.

