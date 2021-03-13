One of America’s leading financiers in the 1800s was Charlemagne Tower, Senior. His family roots began in England, then arrived in the first Puritan colonies in America, and eventually moved to New York State. His wife, Amelia Bartle Tower, was born in Ohio but traveled with her parents to California, where she met Charlemagne during a trip he made there. After their marriage they settled in Pennsylvania. He began to invest in the development of coal mines and the railroads that went with them. One of his railroads was the famous Reading Railroad.
During the American Civil War, Charlemagne gathered a group of men from Pennsylvania to form a Union troop. He paid for much of the men’s equipment and provisions. They fought well in several battles and he retired from the army as a captain.
He continued to develop his industrial wealth and was active in writing and archiving historical works, all the while he and his wife raised seven children. The oldest was his namesake, Charlemagne Tower, Junior, who was born in 1848.
Like his father, Tower, Jr. went to Harvard. He was fascinated by history and archaeology and years later would become a professor in those subjects at the University of Pennsylvania. But before his days in the halls of academia, life would hold many adventures for this young man. Well-educated, well-connected, and well-liked, he made his way into the northern Minnesota forests working for his father’s business.
The following story is compiled from several sources, primarily an article in the Duluth News Tribune on February 4, 1979 and another, also from the Duluth News Tribune by Virgil Swing, on July 1, 1984. Also very helpful in my research was “Minnesota’s Iron Country” the wonderful book by the outstanding Iron Range historian Marvin G. Lamppa.
Let us also acknowledge the Anishinaabeg people who inhabited this land first. These include the Cree, Dakota, and Ojibwe.
Charlemagne Tower, Junior, moved from his plush, refined Philadelphia home, to the still-frontier streets of Duluth in 1883, because his father bought him a railroad.
Tower’s father, a prominent Philadelphia lawyer, had invested much of his then-growing fortunes on a daring venture in Minnesota’s vast northern wilderness. In 1875, Duluth promoter George C. Stone had called on Tower, Sr., and convinced him to underwrite the exploration for iron ore in the Arrowhead. Also a part of this early investigation was Edward Breitung, a German immigrant, who was experienced in mining iron ore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
There was no easy way to bring in the equipment needed to mine in the Arrowhead. The land was heavily wooded and swampy. Heavy equipment needed to be brought in by oxen during the most frozen times in the winter when the ground could handle the loads. Equipment included what was necessary for a sawmill, steam boilers for the mine, tools, wagons, and food. Estimates are that over $3 million dollars, nearly all of Tower’s savings, was needed to make a start.
By the early 1880s, the elder Tower’s long list of support payments finally showed the prospect of paying a dividend. Iron ore in quantities worth mining had been found in the hillsides surrounding Lake Vermilion. Stone and his agents began to buy up much of the surrounding property for Tower. In 1882, the Minnesota Iron Company was organized to mine the hematite ore. Tower was president of the company, Breitung was vice-president, Tower, Jr., was treasurer, Stone was general manager, and Thomas Blood, Stone’s son-in-law, was secretary.
To build a railroad to the mine was another big and expensive project. Tower, Sr. knew about brothers Samuel and George Ely, who had acquired wealth working in the Upper Peninsula’s Marquette Iron Range. He offered them a part in this new Iron Range. As his company now began to plan the railroad, issuing bonds for public sale, the new town of Tower also needed to be built for the growing number of miners needed.
George Stuntz, early surveyor of the Arrowhead, was hired by Tower to lay out the parameters of the town. Tower, Sr., never came to the town that bore his name, but he was kept informed by letters about the town’s development, including the beauty of the town’s high setting and its southern exposure.
The mine itself was about two miles from the town of Tower, and soon another town named Soudan would grow up closer to the mine.
Tower, Sr., wanted the shortest railroad line possible to get the ore to Lake Superior for shipping. This was not easily achieved. The land of lakes, slopes, and swamps was not made for putting down railroad lines. It was George Stuntz’s suggestion that the line follow the trail developed by the Indigenous People over thousands of years from Lake Vermilion to Agate Bay (which would be renamed Two Harbors) and that won the approval of the builders. It would still be an extremely difficult line to build.
A 26-mile line from Agate Bay to Duluth would also be built. The entire new railroad was named the Duluth and Iron Range.
This was when the younger Tower began his work from an office in Duluth, a refined and reserved man who was liked by seemingly everyone who met him. He carried on his business affairs with a thoroughness and zeal which impressed both his Minnesota associates and his father back home in Philadelphia. The successful building of the railroad was the father’s great concern. He wrote glowing letters to friends about how his son was making a success of overseeing this new rail line.
During 1883, Tower, Jr., made sure work was on schedule both on the rail line and at the mining town which bore his family name. He also oversaw construction of a third major and necessary project – the building of docks at Agate Bay to transfer the iron ore from rail cars to lake vessels to carry the ore to eastern steel mills.
On March 17, 1884, a large group of people arrived in Tower. Elisha Morcom had been chosen by George Stone as the mining captain for the new mine. Morcom came from a long-established mining family in Cornwall. He had spent his early life in coal and copper mines. He’d arrived in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to work in the iron mines near Vulcan and Iron Mountain where he quickly became one of the most respected of mine captains. This is why Stone hired him to put together the best crew possible for the new mine in Minnesota.
Morcom knew that to attract the best men for a mine so far away, the families of the miners would need to come, too. Thus, eventually 350 men, women and children traveled from the Iron Mountain-Quinnesec-Norway area of Michigan to settle in the new town of Tower, Minnesota.
By midsummer 1884, Minnesota Iron Company and the D&IR were ready to begin moving iron ore from mine to mill.
It was a sunny, warm day, July 31, 1884, when a crowd gathered at the railroad track in Tower. Their appearance was odd in this raw settlement, just chewed out of the wilderness. Miners, awkward in Sunday clothes, gathered by the new tracks with wives and fidgety children. Also, standing a bit away from the white settlers, was a group of more than 100 Ojibwa, natives of this Vermilion area. Tower, Jr., who loved anything about the American native peoples, had sent a special invitation, asking the Ojibwa to be a part of the special day. He would later write to his father, describing the ceremonial painted faces, decorations of beads and feathers, and the drum circle of the Ojibwa. Tower presented them with gifts of pork and flour, and asked if he could visit with them again in the future.
Even as the crowd watched, railroad workers put the last few yards of track in place. Then, those anxiously gathered, sighted the train. They cheered as the mine whistle blew.
As exciting as the moment was, the people that day perhaps had only a vague idea of the historic importance. The train that arrived would, in a couple of hours, retrace its route with 220 tons of ore in its cars. It was the first commercial shipment of Minnesota’s vast iron wealth.
Of course, this first iron ore shipped was from the Vermilion Range. The much greater riches on the Mesabi Range to the south and west had not yet been found. This was only Northeastern Minnesota’s first offering to a steel-hungry nation.
The irony was that the man who made it possible through his finances, his selection of people to head his company and his organization of work needing to be done was not in the Arrowhead and would never put foot in this corner of the world. He had placed his faith in the word of others that the rugged hills of northern Minnesota, 70 miles inland from Lake Superior, held precious iron. He put his considerable personal fortune behind the venture. He risked bankruptcy when more cautious men did not share his confidence. He was 75 years old when that first ore was shipped. He had sent his oldest child, his namesake, his classically-educated son into this faraway place to oversee that the best would happen.
Shortly before midnight the train reached Two Harbors and the Vermilion ore thundered down the new ore dock chutes into the hold of the waiting steamer. Tower wired his father that night, “All well contented with our day.”
By 1887 a Chicago financial syndicate which included such powerful names as John D. Rockefeller, Cyrus McCormick and Marshall Fields, had pressured the Towers into selling their Minnesota iron operations. Though the Towers received a reported $6.4 million for their holdings, they never gained the fullest returns that the Vermilion Iron Range was to pay.
Tower, Jr., left his Duluth home in 1887 to return to Philadelphia to teach at the University of Pennsylvania. He married Helen “Nellie” Smith the next year. But when, in 1897, he was asked by newly-elected American President William McKinley to serve as an ambassador to the powerful Austria-Hungary court, he agreed. He, his wife, and their five children would live in Vienna until 1899 when President McKinley asked him to serve as ambassador to Russia. In Russia he would successfully negotiate some very tricky issues between the Russian government and America. Then, in 1902, President Theodore Roosevelt asked him to move to Germany as ambassador. He and Nellie, who had appreciated each of their diplomatic posts, became special favorites of Kaiser Wilhelm II. He often insisted the couple sit next to him at dinners and was greatly upset when, in 1908, they announced that they wished to return home to America.
Upon their return to America, the Towers donated over 2,000 books collected on their travels to the University of Pennsylvania where those books formed the nucleus of a special library within the university. They lived in Philadelphia for the remainder of their lives.
•••
The Minnesota Iron Company which opened the first mine on the Vermilion Iron Range would eventually become a part of the conglomerate that became U.S. Steel Corporation. Production at the Soudan Mine would continue into the 1950s. The mine has been designated as a National Historic Landmark and is located within the Soudan Underground Minnesota State Park. It is definitely worth a visit, or more than one!
When there, think about the miners and railroad builders who did the heavy lifting, the dirty work, the dangerous steps along the way. And think about the Charlemagne Towers – Senior and Junior – and their parts in the story of Iron Range mining.
