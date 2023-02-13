VIRGINIA—Just last month, Natural Harvest Food Co-op shoppers donated $1,909.83 to the Twelfth Step House in Virginia.
The donation will help the house buy new beds and other necessary supplies to provide the best care possible for their clients.
The donation is the latest in Natural Harvest’s Change Within Reach program, which has been in place for about eight years.
Marketing Manager Margo Giese was proud to talk about the program at the co-op last week.
“It’s a program where we allow customers to round up to the next dollar of change’’ when they make a purchase. Then, “all the change that was collected gets distributed to these different organizations from around here.’’
Natural Harvest takes applications for the program each year from non-profits and others. “Mostly it’s anyone and everyone. It’s not limited to anybody. We try to give everybody a chance that we can.’’
The program allows customers to donate by rounding their purchase up to the next highest dollar. One hundred percent of the donated funds to the selected monthly organization. This program would not be possible without the generosity of local patrons, according to Natural Harvest.
“I love the program. I think it’s awesome. It’s just a great way we can give back to our community in a small way,’’ Giese said.
The program has 10 different organizations selected during the year, plus donations go to the Food Shelf in March and to Natural Harvest’s Micro Grant Fund in October. The grant fund helps fund local farming and agriculture businesses that supply the co-op.
Applications open in April and close in September, according to Giese.
For organizations that have received the donations in the past, they could possibly be selected again, she added, but Natural Harvest most often sticks to new organizations that haven’t had a chance yet.
“This month we have the Ely Nordic Ski and Bike Club. I don’t think they’ve ever been in our program before.’’
As an added bonus, Natural Harvest may bump up the final amount in a given month if the tally is close to a bigger, even number. For example, a recent donation was bumped up from $1,800 to $2,000, she said, “to give it that extra oomph.’’
Incidentally, the program isn’t unique to Natural Harvest.
“Almost every co-op in Minnesota, from what I’ve seen, has a program where they donate to local charities,’’ said Giese. The recipients in the Natural Harvest area “love it. It helps them so much.’’
Some of the groups helped out include the Project Free Clinic and the Bess Metsa Garden.
“It’s anything and everything that we can help with.’’
Giese believes the donations will continue to rise with Natural Harvest’s growing shopping audience.
“Definitely getting the word out about it will increase the amount they get and increase the amount of charities that get a chance.’’
