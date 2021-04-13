VIRGINIA – Range Mental Health Center’s inpatient programming for recovery from substance use disorder has a new leader.
Ashley Toivola, LADC, has been promoted to Treatment Director of Range Treatment Center (RTC) in Virginia. She assumed the role on March 27, taking over for Dave Archambault.
“I loved my job as a counselor and working with those individuals that came in for help, but I looked at this as an opportunity to help in a bigger way and use my skills in new areas,” she said. “I look forward to being involved in the different community resources that are attempting to expand the support available within our community to those that have a substance use disorder.”
Toivola joined RMHC in 2016 with an internship to become an alcohol and drug counselor. She’s held several positions at RTC pre- and post-licensure, including unit technician, inpatient treatment counselor and outpatient treatment counselor.
“I had interviewed at several places when I was seeking out an internship. My interview with Range Treatment Center was the reason that I decided to come and work for RTC,” said Toivola. “The people were so friendly, open, and made me feel so comfortable that I knew I needed to be a part of this program and learn from these people.”
She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Bemidji State University and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Clinical mental health counseling through Capella University.
A Gilbert native and current resident, Toivola said her strong connection to the Iron Range made it an easy decision to move back to my hometown after schooling in Bemidji. Plus, it kept her close to family. She lives with her supportive significant other of 4 years and is also close with her mother, Deb, and brother, Austin.
“We are so close that we even live within a block of each other,” she added. “My family is very important to me, and they have made my life so amazing.”
That family-feel extends to her work life too.
“RTC and RMHC really are like a family,” said Toivola. “Everyone that works here truly and deeply cares about the people that we serve as well as have a deep connection with others that work here. This has been the first place I’ve been employed where I did not feel dread for having to go into work. Everyone here just wants to help in any way that they can and will work hard to do just that. I am so grateful for my time here and all that I am sure is to come.”
RMHC CEO Janis Allen applauds Toivola’s willingness to step into the directorship of RTC.
“She brings strong, consistent direction to the position with compassion and drive to help the people we serve reach their treatment goals,” Allen added. “We welcome Ashley aboard. RMHC is fortunate to add her to our management team.”
Range Treatment Center provides a multi-disciplinary approach toward the treatment of individuals with substance use disorders, their families and their significant others. These services are available on a residential or outpatient basis. RTC also houses a 24-hour, medically monitored, short-term stabilization detoxification program for acutely intoxicated individuals. It is located in the Donovan Frank Building at 626 13th St. S. in Virginia.
For admission/referral information or for information regarding outpatient chemical dependency counseling, call 218-741-9120 or see www.rangementalhealth.org.
