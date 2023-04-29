My dear friend Dorothy Nordling turned a century old on April 22. In my birthday book was a notation I had written next to Dorothy’s name: “94 in 2017.”
How quickly the years pass. The chorus of the song “Sunrise, Sunset” from the musical “Fiddler on the Roof” comes to mind:
“Sunrise sunset, sunrise sunset,
“Swiftly fly the years,
“One season following another,
“Laden with happiness and tears.”
I first met Dorothy a decade ago in the coat department of Herberger’s. We got to visiting, a friendship developed, and we’ve kept in touch. This past summer we met for lunch at Grandma’s restaurant, and we ordered penne pasta as we’ve done before. We sat and visited a long time, and when our server stopped by and asked if we might like dessert, we didn’t hesitate. I told Dorothy that the older I become, the more sweets appeal to me.
Dorothy talks about positive matters—her school teaching days and how she so liked the kindergarten children, her childhood and how she and the neighborhood kids in Fayal location loved to skate, her marriage to Bob Nordling and the three boys they raised, her baby brother Bob McCarty—he’s 90—and his keen sense of humor, her grandchildren who are so good to her.
How forward-thinking she is! She has a computer, and she sends emails. Dorothy’s memory for dates and details is phenomenal; she takes an interest in today’s world. Family is of the utmost importance to her.
And I am blessed that we met quite by chance in the Herberger’s coat department!
