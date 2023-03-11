Champion appointed to IRRR Board

Sen. Bobby Jo Champion knows about the Iron Range, its politics and the region’s richness.
But Champion says he’s anxious to learn even more.
Champion, (DFL-Minneapolis) has been appointed to the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Advisory Board.
“I’m really excited about it because I have always had a thirst to learn,” Champion said Friday to the Mesabi Tribune. “I don’t come with any predispositions of the area. I’m really looking forward to learning more about the intricacies of the agency and the jobs and development issues that go on in that area.”
Champion becomes the eighth and final member of the Eveleth-based state economic development agency’s 2023-2024 board.
Champion is currently president of the Minnesota Senate.
He also chairs the Senate Jobs and Economic Development Committee.
Champion is a graduate of Minneapolis North High School, holds a Bachelor of Science degree in political science from Macalester College in St. Paul and a Juris Doctor degree from the William Mitchell College of Law in St. Paul.
As a former Minnesota assistant attorney general under Skip Humphrey and Mike Hatch, Champion said he got to know and talk to many Iron Range legislators who sat on the IRRR Board.
“I had the privilege of getting to know Tommy Rukavina, David Dill, Tom Bakk, Rod Skoe and others,” Champion said. “I’ve been up there before, but I plan to spend more time in the area, so I’m looking forward to learning more.”
Ida Rukavina, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner, said Champion brings a variety of strengths to the board.
“I look forward to working with Senator Champion on initiatives that strengthen northeastern Minnesota’s economy and quality of life,” Rukavina said. “As president of the Senate and chair of the Jobs and Economic Development Committee, he brings with him an understanding and familiarity of the agency’s important economic development role in the region. During his time in the Minnesota Legislature, some of the areas he has focused on include economic development, jobs, housing and education. These areas are also at the core of our agency’s work. He will be a strong asset to our Board and help the agency make an even greater impact to the businesses, communities, schools and people in northeastern Minnesota.”
For decades, the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board served as a yes-no decision-making body on economic development and community projects considered for approval by the agency.
However, the board’s role was in recent years legislatively changed into an advisory role to the agency commissioner.
The newly-shaped board for the first time in agency history is made up of a five-to-three Republican majority.
Other board members are Sen. Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids), Sen. Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing), Sen. Grant Hauschild, (DFL-Hermantown, Rep. Ben Davis (R-Merrifield), Rep. Spencer Igo (R-Wabana Township), Dave Lislegard (DFL-Aurora), and Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely.)
Champion, Farnsworth, Hauschild, Davis, and Skraba are all new board members.
Having Champion on the board will be a positive for northeastern Minnesota in several ways, Hauschild and Eichorn said.
“I think this is really a good thing for northeastern and the Iron Range for a couple reasons,” Hauschild said. “It will bring a high level state leader to the IRRRB and in addition he chairs the Jobs Committee which oversees the IRRRB. The third reason is it’s really important to have somebody from outside the region, which will bring a different perspective and also allows us to share with him the great things that are being done in northeastern Minnesota.”
Eichorn said he believes having a Twin Cities legislator on the board will be good.
“The more I think about it, I do think it will be good to have a metro person digging in to understand Range issues,” Eichorn said. “Overall, I think this appointment could be beneficial. And he appears excited to learn about the area and the agency.”
The advisory board is made up of state senators and state representatives elected from districts in which one-third or more of the residents reside within Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation’s 13,000 square-mile service area.
One additional senator is appointed by the Senate majority leader.
Champion was appointed by Minnesota Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic (DFL-Minneapolis).
Board members are appointed in January of every odd-numbered year and serve until January of the next odd-numbered year.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation programs and projects are funded by taconite taxes paid by northeastern Minnesota mining companies.
Founded in 1941, the agency offers low or no interest loans and grants to businesses relocating or expanding in the region and grants to local units of government, education institutions and nonprofits that promote workforce development and sustainable communities.
Champion says he’s sees his appointment as an opportunity to bridge divides, to offer a fresh set of eyes and to collaborate.
“I’m not a city slicker,” Champion said. “I believe in finding ways to work together and to understand and be understood.”
