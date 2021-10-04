Giants Ridge General Manager Fred Seymour and his staff are shown after winning the Large Business of the Year Award Friday at the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce Gala and Annual Dinner.
Sugar Shack owner Erin Powell is pictured with John Ward of Komatsu Mining after winning the Small Business of the Year Award Friday at the Chamber’s Gala and Annual Dinner at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
Diane Mikolich of the East Range Development Achievement Center is shown after accepting the Non-Profit of the Year Award for ERDAC at Friday night’s Chamber Gala and Annual Dinner. Also pictured is Brad Gustafson of the Chamber.
Essentia Health-Virginia Regional Foundation Associate Annie Bachschneider was named the Young Professional of the Year Friday by the Laurentian Chamber of Commerce. Also pictured is Rick Crum of the Chamber.
