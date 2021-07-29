Centenarians-plus honored at birthday party in Hibbing

HIBBING — Birthday cake, ice cream and two centenarians-plus -- what better reason to have a party.
Mary "Toni" Gargano and Amelia Novak were guests of honor Wednesday afternoon in the VFW clubrooms of Hibbing's Memorial Building. And the well-wishers were plenty, stopping by to greet the birthday girls.
Gargano, born April 29, 1916, in Minneapolis, is 105. Novak said she turned 101 Feb. 25 of this year, and the party ad said she was 102.
"You can put me down for 102, but it's really 101. It's the same thing," she laughed.
•••
Gargano was raised in Calumet and when she was 16 moved to Hibbing.
"Where do you think I worked?" she said in a strong voice. "At the Androy Hotel."
It was built in 1921 - about 10 years before Gargano worked there - by the Oliver Iron Mining Company and though it closed as a hotel in 1977, is still a prominent building in Hibbing.
Born Mary Loscheiter, Gargano was the oldest of 12 children. She lives outside Hibbing with her son John and daughter-in-law Sharon Gargano not far from the home she and her late husband George Gargano owned. She and George had six sons.
A party guest stopped to greet Gargano and said, "You gave me a pair of coveralls when I worked at the mine." Another guest, Marlaina Hart of the VFW auxiliary, told Gargano, "What a milestone! You look beautiful."
Gargano said she feels good, but added with a laugh, "I'm not remembering very well."
She did recall that she and her friends were very fond of dancing.
•••
At another table Novak sat with her daughter Shirley Klaysmat and a dear friend, Darlene (Heikkila) Adams, greeting party guests with smiles and her Italian good humor.
"Glad you got to come here," she said to people who stopped by.
Novak's maiden name was Grillo.
"My brother was the police chief in Hibbing," she said.
Her late husband Nick Novak worked in the mine and "did a lot for the young kids." Amelia and Nick had four children, Jill of Colorado, Nancy of Minneapolis, Nick of St. Cloud and Klaysmat.
"My grandkids are married and retired," Novak said.
Of her siblings she said, "All 11 of us kids were born in Hibbing. I'm the sixth in line. We always had a big family garden." She said she still has a "beautiful yard with lots of flowers."
Novak was always very involved in sports, winning the state championship in horseshoes.
"If I was younger I'd wear the championship jacket, but it's too flashy," she said with a chuckle. "I played baseball 30 years, volleyball 30 years and curling and bocce ball."
She turned to greet another guest and said, "How's everybody? The family, everybody OK?" To another, "How's everything at the lake? Nice to see you. Thank you!" And to her daughter, "There's so many friends here. Very nice to see everybody."
Novak said she likes to go to lunch with friends, and she added, "No health problems but my hearing isn't good." And in keeping with her longtime love of sports, "I never miss a ball game -- the Twins, the Timberwolves, the Wild and the Vikings."
Barb Hemenway, president of the Hibbing VFW Auxiliary and American Legion Auxiliary, helped organize the party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.