Celebrating Village Realty’s new location

The Hibbing Area Chamber staff, Ambassadors, and Board of Directors celebrated Village Realty's new location with a Ribbon Cutting. Village Realty is a full-service real estate agency centrally located at 2900 E Beltline Ste 7 Hibbing, MN. Find homes for sale, waterfront property, land, and commercial real estate in northeastern Minnesota! Visit their website for more information https://www.villagerealty.us.

 Submitted photo

The Hibbing Area Chamber staff, Ambassadors, and Board of Directors celebrated Village Realty's new location with a Ribbon Cutting. Village Realty is a full-service real estate agency centrally located at 2900 E Beltline Ste 7 Hibbing, MN. Find homes for sale, waterfront property, land, and commercial real estate in northeastern Minnesota! Visit their website for more information https://www.villagerealty.us.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments