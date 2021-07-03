A horse and rider put on a dramatic display while carrying the American Flag through the downtown Tower as part of the cities 4th of July weekend parade and celebration.

A children’s parade kicked off events in Tower Saturday morning as the 4th of July weekend celebration got underway.

Members of the Northeast Range High School Marching Band got the crowd attending Saturday’s parade in Tower in a festive mood.

Thousands of people lined the streets of Tower to get the 4th of July weekend underway with a parade down the main street Saturday morning.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments