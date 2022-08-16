SIDE LAKE — Preparations are under way for the return of Celebrate Side Lake – a community festival with fun for all ages.
Now in its second year, Celebrate Side Lake is from 3 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 18, at the Side Lake Community Center. The event is set to go on rain or shine.
“We were so pleased with how successful it was and the response from the community that we’re happy to gather again and have a special second annual event,” Judy Kelly, Side Lake Event Committee member and returning chair for Celebrate Side Lake, said.
This year’s event includes a petting zoo, games, bingo, ax throwing, face painting, a magic show, balloon animals and live music by the local band McCarthy Beats. French Fire Department and Emergency Responders, and the Side Lake Association are also planning booths for the event.
Kelly said there are more than 20 local artisans that are ready to showcase their creations at this year’s event, along with several area crafters and businesses on hand to sell their products, and provide information about their services.
“There will be activities for toddlers to adults,” Kelly proclaimed. “We can’t wait to Celebrate Side Lake with everybody!”
In addition there are seven food trucks and nearly 30 booths featuring crafters, vendors, and various community organizations signed up to be part of this year’s event.
Talia Sandys, also a member of the Event Committee said through the support of community sponsorships, Celebrate Side Lake is even bigger this year. She noted the amount of food trucks available this year is double that of the inaugural event.
“They had a great first event last year and added more activities this year, so there’s pretty much activities for all ages,” Sandys said.
The Side Lake Event Committee coordinates five community events each year: a winter festival, the Firecracker 5K, Fourth of July Parade, Celebrate Side Lake and a fall festival. Sponsorships are set up to cover all five events with one donation. There are various levels of sponsorship available.
“The Side Lake Events Committee appreciates all our sponsors’ contributions,” Kelly said. “With their generosity, Celebrate Side Lake will be another awesome family-friendly event.”
Additional information can be found at sidelake.org/events or on Facebook under Celebrate Side Lake.
