VIRGINIA — Range Mental Health Center has begun its journey toward application to become a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC).
It’s first step: establishing the CCBHC team.
RMHC was awarded a $2 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in February to work toward becoming a CCBHC. Over the next two years, RMHC will use these grant dollars to increase internal structure, staff and programming in order to provide better access to care, care coordination, evidence-based mental health services and/or substance use disorder services for persons who seek care.
The goals of the CCBHC program in Minnesota are to increase access to community-based mental health services and substance use disorder services (particularly to under-served communities), advance integration of behavioral health with physical health care, and improve utilization of evidence-based practices on a more consistent basis.
RMHC CEO Janis Allen described the certification process as bringing RMHC into the next generation of providing care to meet consumers needs with a person-centered approach.
“These services will be provided by staff from a person-centered lens to meet the need as an essential community provider for the communities RMHC serves,” said Allen. “In the end, it’s better service, better care and we’ll be better at what we do.”
This work toward certification has prompted RMHC to increase its current workforce to meet programmatic, service delivery and licensing needs. This means looking at the agency as a whole, tracking how requirements are being met and making changes from there.
Ann Ripley has been named CCBHC Project Manager. A University of St. Thomas graduate, she has a master’s degree in Business Administration and 30-plus years in healthcare administration, including 16 years in mental health administration.
As the CCBHC manager, Ripley will be facilitating establishment of workflows and structural changes to meet the CCBHC criteria. She will do so while also overseeing the CCBHC team, which will work alongside current leadership as RMHC moves toward achieving the CCBHC designation.
Ripley is newer to the Iron Range, having lived here less than two years. Her desire to engage in and connect with the community in a meaningful fashion prompted her to come out of retirement and lead RMHC on this journey.
“RMHC is a valued and respected organization,” said Ripley. “I’m happy to join the team.”
Ripley resides in Virginia to be near one of her three adult children and some of her 9 fabulous grandchildren. Her family also includes 1 dramatic dog and 3 cool cats. In her personal time, her favorite activities include art, gardening, travel, reiki and feng shui.
Two data analysts are on the CCBHC team. They are Deana Paver and Michael Sabatino.
Paver joined RMHC in late April. Her past work experience includes finance, credit management, customer service, collections, data analysis and decision-making based on that analysis. She is also a notary and a 2019 Hibbing Chamber of Commerce Leadership Graduate.
Paver resides in Chisholm with husband, David, and children, Angel and Tim. Her free time is spent reading, being at the cabin, fishing and playing with her mini-Goldendoodle, Bella.
An analyst at heart, Sabatino started as a data analyst for RMHC in May. He has a bachelor’s of art degree in Liberal Arts/Data Analytics. His prior work roles were as a loan processor for American Bank of the North and as a test engineer for Delta Air Lines.
Currently a Chisholm resident, Sabatino is originally from New York City. He’s a self-professed “total geek” who loves to spend his time reading, fishing, watching movies, cooking, traveling and studying.
Becoming a CCBHC will require RMHC to add care coordinators across settings to partake in the intake process, monitor one’s services path and provide follow-up.
Sue Kelly returned to RMHC in early June as a full-time care coordinator for CTSS/School-based Services. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Bemidji State University.
Kelly is a Hibbing native currently residing in Chisholm with her daughter, Cordelia, and their dog, Ace. Her spare time consists of taking walks, spending time with family and friends, volunteering, staying active and attending a variety of community events.
Karen Tveit will serve as a full-time care coordinator for Outpatient Services. A Mesabi Range College graduate, she has experience in managing projects by developing systems to measure project completion, analyzing accounting reports and working in office settings. She hails from Mountain Iron and currently resides in Virginia. In her free time, she enjoys cooking, gardening and fishing.
RMHC recently welcomed Dr. Tanya Wozniak as medical director. Contracted through Innovatel, she resides in Louisville, Ky., where she has operated her own practice River City Psychiatry since 2009. She currently serves as an Interdisciplinary Team Member for Jefferson County District Court, for Guardianship/Disability Evaluations in Louisville and as a medical director for Western Mental Health Center in Marshall, Minn., which is another CCBHC within the state.
The team is currently working on a community needs assessment and sharing its findings with staff.
“This is such a wonderful opportunity for our organization and for the community,” said Ripley. “This gives RMHC the potential to reach individuals in our community that we are not currently reaching and/or offer services that maybe we aren’t currently providing or that we’re providing only to a limited extent. Our ability to fill long-open positions should really improve too, so that’s exciting.
A few positions key to moving certification forward that have yet to be filled are:
• IT support to build dashboards and create reports to reflect progress on quality data measures
• Support staff
• Licensed professionals for substance use disorder and/or mental health
Now in its 60th year, RMHC is a nonprofit providing comprehensive, integrated behavioral healthcare services to Northern Minnesota residents to help them reach and maintain productive and dignified lives. RMHC offers a variety of mental health and substance use disorder services in Virginia, Hibbing, Eveleth and Ely.
For more about RMHC, see www.rangementhealth.org or call 218-749-2881. Appointments can be made at the same number. For details on the CCBHC job positions and to apply, see www.rangementalhealth.org/careers.
