Cast of Santas at Mall of America gets more diverse

Larry Jefferson left, Allan Siu, center and Mitchell Mittelstaedt, right, pose for a portrait. They are part of the effort to diversify the Santa Experience at the Mall of America.

 Kerem Yucel MPR News

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Two-and-a-half-year-old Emilio is a little shy as he meets “Santa Herman.” Herman, whose real name is Mitchell Mittelstaedt, tries to get the toddler to tell him what kind of toys he wants from Santa. “Do you like soccer balls or cars or trains or Legos?” asks Herman in Spanish.The toddler’s mother, Carolina Cano-Garnica, nudges Emilio along and, says in Spanish, “Tell him that you like planes.”

“Yes, the planes!” Emilio says.

