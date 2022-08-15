Carbo murder case in jury’s hands

MICHAEL ALLAN CARBO JR.

HIBBING — After roughly two and a half hours of deliberations Monday, a jury in the first-degree murder trial of Michael Allan Carbo Jr., the man accused of killing Nancy Daugherty in 1986 at her home in Chisholm, opted to break for the day and to continue deliberations Tuesday.

Sixth District Judge Robert C. Friday handed the case to the jury of 12 at 2:55 p.m., following some last minute instructions.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments