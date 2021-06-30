VIRGINIA — The defense for a man accused in the 1986 murder of Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm argued this week that all evidence acquired through DNA database searches should get thrown out of court.
The investigation had led authorities to Michael Allan Carbo, Jr., 53, of Chisholm, who was arrested last summer and charged with Daugherty’s murder after law enforcement said they matched DNA from his trash to compare to samples from the decades old crime scene. But public defender J.D. Schmid maintained in a written motion that the evidence gathered by investigators and Parabon NanoLabs, a private company in the state of Virginia that helped search two DNA databases without warrant or consent from people whose genetic information was disclosed and violated state and federal constitutions.
"The persons who have their DNA in databases maintained by [FamilyTreeDNA] and GEDMatch did not authorize the disclosure of their genetic information in a manner that complies with Minnesota law," Schmid wrote.
During an omnibus hearing, District Judge Robert C. Judge Friday on Wednesday ordered attorneys to submit written briefs on their differing positions by August. Presiding over the case in St. Louis County Court in Virginia, the judge encouraged Schmid and Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Chris Florey to include issues of privacy rights maintained by customers who use the private genetic databases, as well as the appropriate remedies for any constitutional violations in the course of a criminal investigation.
Carbo, who is facing, also sat in the courtroom, his first in-person hearing since his case started last year due to COVID-19 restrictions that shifted the court system to video conferencing platforms. He wore a blue prison jumpsuit and a black face mask covering his face, while numerous family members sat in the back row.
After the hearing, Carbo was transported to the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth, where he is being held on a $1 million bail.
Genetic genealogy
Carbo’s case is the first known in Minnesota to use the DNA database method to bring a suspect to court.
The tactic of using an online genealogy database to crack cold cases became popular after authorities made an arrest in the case of Joseph James DeAngelo, a.k.a. the Golden State Killer in 2018, who pleaded guilty in June to a number of murders dating back to 1975. He acknowledged more than 50 rapes that he was not charged with due to California’s statute of limitations. Genealogical testing has led to arrests in cases in various other states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, among others.
Gathering DNA
The Chisholm Police Department had originally approached the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension last year with the idea to provide a sample of the DNA evidence to Parabon, a company in the state of Virginia that analyzes public genealogy databases including enforcement programs to generate leads in cases, according to court records. The BCA lab coordinated with the company to provide a DNA sample collected from “seminal evidence” from Daugherty’s sexual assault kit.
Parabon said they found several potential matches in databases and developed extensive family trees based on the DNA sample, creating a "hypothesis" that Carbo was the source, prompting investigators to focus on him as a suspect and obtaining DNA from his trash and directly from him, court records read.
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner initiated the DNA request that led to Parabon’s involvement in the case. The company used FamilyTreeDNA and GEDMatch databases in its search. Both sites are generally used for people to submit their DNA for genealogical purposes, but in this case and others, have prompted questions about constitutional and privacy issues.
Parabon’s process
Schmid, the defense attorney, has long taken issue with Parabon’s process, which has become a point of contention during court hearings.
Judge Friday in May denied Schmid’s request to force Parabon to disclose their methods and other aspects of the search, a request the defense attorney has since renewed.
Prior to this week’s hearing, Schmid asked Friday to suppress "evidence of all comparisons of Mr. Carbo’s DNA with the DNA profiles obtained from evidentiary samples in this case." He also wrote that a warrantless search of Carbo’s garbage "constitutes the fruits of earlier unlawful searches of the DNA databases."
A renewed effort
Last week, Schmid renewed an effort to gain access to additional information maintained by Parabon, including standard operating procedures, case notes, communications, documentation of database searches, and personal details and family trees of other people identified as potential matches for the DNA.
Friday previously denied a motion to compel the evidence in May and said there had not been a violation of the rules of disclosing evidence to criminal defendants and called the efforts a “proverbial ‘fishing expedition” and that it was necessary for the defense to show why the information would be useful in relation to Carbo’s guilt or innocence.
The judge said the company provided “general information” to investigators, but the work to make an arrest was done by law enforcement. Parabon claimed the methods sought by Schmid were proprietary.
In his latest filing, Schmid argued that Manner communicated directly with Family Tree DNA and Parabon, which included Parabon expressing interest in working with prosecutors on trial preparation. Schmid wrote that the emails, about 94 pages in total, were obtained through a subpoena and not originally disclosed to him.
“The emails further establish that Parabon consistently reported on the status of their investigation to Chief Manner,” he wrote. “Parabon has also assisted the prosecution by making its Vice President, Paula Armentrout, available for questions and by providing a sample affidavit to address a potential evidentiary challenge.”
He continued: “Parabon acted entirely at the direction of the state and its sole function in this case was to assist with law enforcement’s investigation of [Daugherty’s] death.”
Schmid, in the motion filed this week, said a long series of emails, obtained through a subpoena, show that Manner was engaged in routine communication with Parabon officials between November 2019 and July 2020.
"Parabon acted entirely at the direction of the state and its sole function in this case was to assist with law enforcement's investigation into (Daugherty's) death," Schmid wrote. "Complete discovery from Parabon is necessary to ensure compliance with the discovery rules and due process."
Florey said during Wednesday’s hearing the email cache wasn’t a surprise and that “all it does is corroborate the court’s findings” in May.
