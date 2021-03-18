HIBBING — The defense for Michael Allen Carbo, Jr., a Chisholm man accused in the 1986 cold case murder of Nancy Daugherty, filed its first brief seeking additional information from the genetics company Parabon.
Public defender John Douglas Schmid is urging the court to allow him access to how Parabon conducted its genetic investigation that led law enforcement to Carbo 34 years after Daugherty’s death in the small Iron Range city. Schmid’s brief, filed last week in Sixth District Court in Hibbing, argues that by providing law enforcement with a lead to a potential suspect, the genetic investigation is reviewable by the defense whether it is evidence or not.
“The information that Parabon has withheld concerns the methods they used to investigate this case,” Schmid wrote. “The defense cannot accurately evaluate the lawfulness of Parabon’s investigation, or the validity of its conclusions, without the requested information.”
The genetic investigation has been part of a months-long back and forth in the case with prosecutors ultimately telling the court that they didn’t plan to use part of Parabon’s investigation as evidence in a trial. The company has raised concerns about proprietary information by releasing its methods. Receiving the investigation in the first place is the defense’s central argument in the brief, but Schmid also signals the defense’s first — of what is expected to be many — challenges to the process of using genetic investigations and familial DNA databases to identify suspects.
A response from Assistant St. Louis County Attorney Karl Sundquist, the lead prosecutor, is due by March 25. The defense can respond again by April 1 and the prosecution by April 8.
Trading briefs over the evidence was ordered by Sixth Judicial District Judge Mark M. Starr on Feb. 25, before he signed off the case due to a pending retirement. It was reassigned last week to Judge Michelle M. Anderson, who is based in the Virginia courthouse, after Hibbing-based Judge Rachel C. Sullivan recused herself.
Carbo was denied supervised release by Starr in February and remains held in St. Louis County Jail in Virginia on $1 million bail.
Parabon’s investigation
Parabon became active in the investigation of the Daugherty murder around 2019 or 2020, when the Chisholm Police Department contacted the company to perform genetic phenotyping and conduct a genetic investigation using original DNA evidence from the crime.
It was a Hail Mary of sorts as law enforcement generated few leads since it opened an investigation in 1986 and, as the defense brief notes, none of the evidence gathered in that time “implicated Mr. Carbo in any way.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sent a DNA sample to another lab, AKESOgen, which used microarray technology to develop a genetic profile for Parabon.
Starting in January 2020, Parabon submitted four reports that included predictions on physical characteristics and ancestry of the subject. Each report included more detailed information about the DNA sample.
When the final report arrived on July 13, it included a “working hypothesis” that Carbo was the subject. The report indicated that a DNA profile developed by AKESOgen was uploaded to two commercial genealogical databases, GEDMatch and Family Tree DNA, which produced a number of potential matches. Family trees developed during the genealogical investigation led to “descendancy research” by a genealogist looking at common ancestors, who developed the theory on Carbo and led to his arrest later in July, after the BCA collected garbage from outside his home and gained consent to a DNA sample from Carbo.
Schmid wrote that he received the first disclosure from Parabon on Sept. 25, and it included the final report, a slightly redacted Snapshot Genetic Genealogy Report, but not the three phenotype reports or other information about who conducted the investigation and how it was done.
On Feb. 9, 2021 the defense received more evidence, including the four reports and other documents, but considered the material insufficient. Ten days later, prosecutors and the defense met with Parabon Vice President Paula Armentrout, who Schmid said refused to provide records and case notes of the genetic investigation, inter and intra-agency communications about the case, documents associated with the commercial DNA sites, contents of attempted communication with “Match 1” in the report, generated family trees not listed in the reports, the names and addresses of people with sufficient DNA to be identified as a match and people labeled as “Private” in the report, standing operating procedures of Parabon and any record of mistakes during the investigation.
The Parabon argument
Schmid noted in the brief that Armentrout “refused to provide the requested information because she claimed it was proprietary.” He told the court last month that neither he or Carbo had any intention of profiting off of or using the protected information beyond the case.
Prosecutors, during the Feb. 25 hearing, said they had no plans to use Parabon’s investigation as evidence and would rely on the process used by the BCA that allegedly matched Carbo to the crime scene DNA evidence.
Schmid argued in his brief that Parabon had a contractual relationship with the Chisholm Police Department as part of the investigation that “clearly subject” the company to discovery obligations. He further argued that the state must provide evidence whether it’s relevant at a trial or not, and discovery rules don’t allow the state to “withhold information used to generate investigative leads.”
He also took the defense’s first step in challenging the validity and methods of using genetic investigations and DNA databases as a means to investigate crimes. Schmid wrote that Parabon is bound by standards that govern other forensic labs and their methods are not audited or tied to “external regulation or limits.”
“Much is unknown about the methods that Parabon used to conduct their investigation in this case,” he wrote. “Moreover, the DNA profiles generated during genetic genealogy investigations expose much more private genetic information about an individual than traditional autosomal testing.”
Schmid continued: “The microarray technology used to generate such profiles are not, however, validated by forensic laboratories and their use is not supported by published research from current service providers.”
