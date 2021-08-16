ELY — A Texas couple and their two children were uninjured Saturday night in Bear Head Lake State Park after their canoe capsized on Bear Head Lake around 6:45 p.m., a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The initial report to authorities said that three of the four in the canoe had made it to an island but were unsure of the fourth person. Emergency responders were able to locate all four from the canoe who were all able to drain the canoe and paddle back to the landing.
Jovany and Jennifer Cossio of McKinney, Texas, both 37, were canoeing with their two sons, ages 11 and 15, when they hit a current out in the lake that spun them around and capsized the canoe. All four had lifejackets.
“The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reminds boaters to always wear lifejackets and use caution and prudence when deciding whether or not to take a canoe out in windy or adverse weather conditions,’’ the release said.
The SLC Rescue Squad, Eagles Nest Fire Department and the Minnesota DNR assisted on the call.
