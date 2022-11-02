Pumping of rising water from the Canisteo Mine Pit on the western Iron Range may have to wait for winter.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials say the agency is still trying to obtain a filtration system that would allow pumping to begin before winter,
If a system can't be secured, pumping will have to wait for colder weather, they say.
“With the discovery of Zebra Mussels in the Canisteo, the DNR is working to secure a filtration system that would allow us to filter the water prior to transferring the water out of the pit,” Michael Liljegren, DNR Division of Lands and Minerals Mine Permitting and Coordination assistant director said via email. “The system will need to be tested before becoming fully operational. If we are unable to secure and test a filtration system, we would move to a winter pumping plan that would allow us to transfer water out of the pit once the Zebra Mussel veligers are no longer within the water column and the reproductive stage has ended. Water temperature is key to when the reproductive stage ends and the veligers drop out of the water column and winter pumping could begin.”
However, any delay in pumping isn't making Bovey Mayor Bob Stein happy.
“I have a huge concern about a delay,” Stein said. “They should be pumping right now. If they don't know how to do it, they should get a hold of Magnetation because they know how to do it.”
Rising water in the former iron ore pit has for years been a major issue.
Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore, two former scram iron ore operations, for several years used water from the pit for processing, keeping water levels in control.
But both companies went bankrupt and water levels began rising again.
DNR officials say there's no imminent threat of overflow.
Although the area has been in a recent dry spell, some residents continue to worry about rising water and endangering homes and businesses in Bovey and surrounding areas, Stein said.
“We've been told we're going to be in a critical situation,” Stein said. “We have people in this town in fear and who want to leave. Now, we're being told it could be winter and then we'll have snow, freezing and and then snow melt.”
Legislation to fund a permanent solution has on several occasions fallen through the cracks at the Minnesota Legislature, including the most recent session.
With water continuing to rise and no solution in sight, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation agreed to provide $710,000 for contingency pumping.
Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation would be reimbursed by the state.
Zebra Mussels are an invasive species.
A filtration system would keep the veligers (baby mussels) from flowing downstream into other waterways.
When temperatures turn cold, Zebra Mussels stop reproducing veligers.
Winter pumping would be from a water intake away from the shoreline and about ten feet below the water surface, Liljegren said.
Zebra Mussels in their adult stage are heavy enough and attach themselves to things on the bottom of water bodies, he said.
The only time Zebra Mussels are located in the water column is during the reproductive stage (veligers) when they are buoyant before they move into the next stage and become less buoyant and start to fall out of the water column in their adult stage, Liljegren said.
The DNR will monitor the water temperature and start the winter pumping plan once the temperature threshold has been reached, he said.
Water will also be sampled to be sure no veligers are present before pumping begins, Liljegren said.
Pumping was to have begun Oct. 1.
But that was before Zebra Mussels were discovered in the pit by a fisherman.
Stein said he's angry about continued delays and bureaucracy.
“We're frustrated and we're tired of it,” Stein said. “They were pumping without a filter when Magnetation was pumping and they didn't know there was Zebra Mussels in there. They could do it then, but they can't do it now. If we were a big town like Grand Rapids this would have been taken care of, but we're just little Bovey. Historically, this has been the DNR dragging it's feet.”
