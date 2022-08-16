Water levels in the Canisteo mine pit will be going down.
The eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board on Monday unanimously recommended spending not more than $710,000 to fund installation and maintenance of a contingency pumping system to control rising water in the former iron ore mine pit on the western Iron Range.
“It’s one of those issues where nobody is kind of responsible or at fault,” Mark Phillips, Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “We decided we just have to step up and take care of our communities and take care of this in the short term at the very least.”
Rising water in the pit has been an issue for about two decades, Phillips said.
However, a solution has been elusive.
Several attempts by Iron Range legislators to fund a permanent solution at the Minnesota Legislature have fallen by the wayside.
For a time, two scram mining operations, Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore, used water from the pit for their operations.
That helped hold down water levels.
But after both companies went bankrupt, water began to ride again, endangering the community of Bovey and surrounding areas.
Water in the pit last week was 12.84 feet below the rim of the pit, according to Mike Liljegren, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Division of Lands and Minerals assistant director of Mine Permitting and Coordination.
Without pumping, estimates are that water could top the pit by spring, Liljegren said.
The water in the pit comes from groundwater, rainfall, and ice and snow melt.
With Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation funding, a contingency pumping system will be put into place by Oct 1.
Two 3,500 gallon-per-minute pumps operated and maintained by a contractor would operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Liljegren said.
Water will flow through the Holman wetlands into Holman Lake, into Swan River and then into the Mississippi River, he said.
Magnetation and ERP Iron Ore were pumping up to 10,000 gallons a minute down the same route, Liljegren said.
“It has already been done and we know the capacity can handle it,” said Liljegren.
Of the $710,000 cost, $202,200 would cover pump rental, fencing, freeze protection, electrical work and monitoring equipment for a year.
Electricity, pump maintenance, screen inspections and maintenance, flow and water level monitoring and monthly pump costs, would be $387,876 for a year.
Phillips said the issue needs to be addressed before any flooding occurs.
“It’s getting to the point where we need to start pumping by October 1 or we could have some catastrophic things happen possibly,” Phillips said. “Not for sure, but possibly.”
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing has authored several bills to fund a permanent solution.
But the 2022 legislature adjourned this year without any action on the bills and other legislation.
Water is rising in at least two other Iron Range mine pits, the St. James Pit near Aurora and the Hill Annex in Calumet.
Sandstede said Monday that funding to address ongoing issues with legacy mine pits such as the Canisteo is a major topic that needs to be addressed legislatively.
“I do think it’s very important as we move forward and anticipate the next legislative session that we need to look at legacy mine pits,” Sandstede said. “We don’t have great clear language around legacy mine pits and there could be a whole host of issues. It would behoove us to continue to look at the long-term solutions moving forward. Canisteo is obviously of the foremost importance right now, but the others aren’t far behind.”
Legacy mine pits are pre-1981 mine pits that don’t fall under existing mineland reclamation laws.
Rep. Spencer Igo, who lives near the Canisteo area, said residents of Bovey, Coleraine, Taconite, Arbo Township, and other surrounding areas, have been voicing their concerns about potential flooding.
“I thank the agency’s response to step up and work with the DNR and governor’s office to bring these funds to us today to get this done,” Igo said. “This is an issue I hear about almost on a weekly basis. This is not the long-term solution, but this gets us on the right step to give these people peace of mind. I look forward to getting the permanent solution in place.”
There’s been differences of opinion on who should pay for the contingency pumping.
Phillips said there’s agreement from the DNR and governor’s office that Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation will be reimbursed for costs as funding for a permanent solution is approved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.