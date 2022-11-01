NASHWAUK-KEEWATIN—Incumbents Lisa Peratalo, Bill Hendricks and Jeff Sundquist and a newcomer, Jacob Castle, are running for election to three 4-year terms on the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board.

Incumbent Wayne LaBine is unopposed in his bid for a 2-year seat on the board.

