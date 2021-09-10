Campaign stop at the Rink

Minnesota candidate for governor Paul Gazelka poses with his former Virginia High School classmate Sue Ostman during a campaign stop at the Rink in Eveleth Friday afternoon. Gazelka and Ostman graduated in 1978.

 Mark Sauer

Minnesota candidate for governor Paul Gazelka poses with his former Virginia High School classmate Sue Ostman during a campaign stop at the Rink in Eveleth Friday afternoon. Gazelka and Ostman graduated in 1978.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments