Students taking part in Camp Invention Thursday design, create and construct models of landmarks from around the world which they will use as targets to help their plastic ducks fly to with the help of a duck chucking invention. Camp Invention being held at the Minnesota Discovery Center is designed to give grade school children the freedom to explore new innovative ideas and develop new skills as creators.

 Mark Sauer

